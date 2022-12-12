Check Out Hunger

Pictured, from left, are Heather Holtzen, Sarah Crane, Tamara Mohoney and Yumi Kennedy.

 Photo courtesy of Heather Holtzen

POCATELLO — Several hotels in the Pocatello area came together for the holiday season to collect food to donate to the Idaho Foodbank.

Heather Holtzen, director of sales at the Holiday Inn Express, said they wanted to do this so they could give back to the community. She said the Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield Inn and the Black Swan Inn are among the hotels that are participating in this food drive that they’re calling “Check Out Hunger.”

