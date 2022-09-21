Yellowstone National Park geyser

Tourists watch a geyser erupt near Old Faithful on July 8 in Yellowstone National Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park continued its decline this August, dropping 37 percent compared to August 2021, according to the National Park Service.

This August, the park hosted approximately 582,000 visits — a far cry from last August, which was Yellowstone’s most-visited on record with close to 922,000 visits. The visitation numbers also dropped 29 percent from August 2019, which was the last year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.