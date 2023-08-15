Tiamat

A large miniature of the five-headed dragon in Dungeons and Dragons known as Tiamat. 

 Taylor Calder/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Whether you are entrenched in the brutal science fiction world of Warhammer 40K, channeling your inner planeswalker to play Magic the Gathering or an avid board game player who loves Settlers of Catan, you'll find yourself at home at Gate City Games, which has been an important pillar in supporting the geek community in Southeast Idaho for years.

Marvel Minis

A collection of painted miniatures used for the Marvel Crisis Protocol tabletop roleplaying game.

Located at 777 Yellowstone Ave., Suite A, in Pocatello and owned and operated by Scott Van Der Horn and Tambra Lockheart, Gate City Games has been supportive of a wide array of tabletop games and geeky sundries. The store also hosts officially sanctioned tournaments and pre-releases for popular franchises.

Gate City Games Pre-Release

Players assemble at Gate City Games for a pre-release for a new Magic the Gathering set.
Warhammer Buildings

Painted buildings used for the tabletop roleplaying game Warhammer 40K.

