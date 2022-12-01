Sticker Shock

A box showing the stickers that will go on bags from liquor stores.

 Photo courtesy of Southeastern Idaho Public Health

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has sponsored a campaign with the Office of Drug Policy and the Idaho State Liquor Division to prevent underage drinking throughout the state, according to a press release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

On Nov. 29, local youth spent community service hours by placing stickers on liquor store bags. The stickers serve as a reminder to "never provide alcohol to minors."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.