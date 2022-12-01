POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has sponsored a campaign with the Office of Drug Policy and the Idaho State Liquor Division to prevent underage drinking throughout the state, according to a press release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
On Nov. 29, local youth spent community service hours by placing stickers on liquor store bags. The stickers serve as a reminder to "never provide alcohol to minors."
Tessa Donaldson, health education specialist at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said the campaign, which is called the Sticker Shock Campaign is intended to raise awareness about underage drinking and to prevent adults from providing alcohol to minors.
"Some adults do not believe underage drinking is a danger," she said. "Alcohol impairs teenager's judgement, which can lead to poor decisions about engaging in risky behavior."
An anonymous youth who was involved in the campaign hopes to educate the community about how to prevent underage drinking.
"The best thing the community can do to prevent underage drinking is to educate the youth and the adults on the dangers of underage drinking," the anonymous youth said.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health hopes the Sticker Shock Campaign will help adults to be more careful with the alcohol they purchase and that they will keep it where youth will not have access to it. They said underage drinking is a community concern and that the best way to address it is if everyone participates.
