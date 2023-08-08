POCATELLO — Idaho State University will host a range of entertainment during the 2023-24 “A Season of Note” series with all performances at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Season tickets are on sale now; individual tickets go on sale Aug. 18. Packages include:
Package A: Full Season, $365, $305
Package B: An Evening with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, TOAST — The Ultimate Bread Experience, Christmas with the Celts, DRUMLine Live, Mania — The ABBA Tribute, $175, $150
Package C: Sammy Kershaw, Bellamy Brothers Tropical Christmas, Billy McGuigan Pop Rock Orchestra, One Night of Queen featuring Gary Mullen and the Works, Gentri — The Gentlemen Trio, $190, $160
Shows are listed below:
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives: Oct. 18; tickets $62, $52, $42
Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree Marty Stuart picks up where he left off on Altitude, his first new album in five years, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers. There’s a desert flare to the music here, a sweeping, spacious feel that conjures up wide-open horizons and endless stretches of two-lane highway, and the production is raw and cinematic to match, tipping its cap both to Bakersfield and Laurel Canyon as it balances jangle and twang in equal measure. While it would be easy for an artist as accomplished as Stuart to rest on his laurels, Altitude instead showcases the work of a searcher with an insatiable appetite for growth and reflection, one whose ambition, much like his keen wit and rich imagination, only seems to grow with each and every release.
TOAST — The Ultimate Bread Experience: Oct. 21; tickets, $32, $28
Come relive all the memories with a “feel good” show for all ages that will especially become an absolute favorite of the boomers. With a surprising fidelity rarely heard from a live tribute band, their sound is often described as “spot on” to the original recordings to the delight of audiences everywhere! Come experience what audiences are raving about as TOAST takes you on a journey through time. Relive the beautiful memories of all the hits, live.
Sammy Kershaw: Nov. 1; tickets $55, $45, $40
Ask one of his countless fans — or even one of his peers, and they will tell you that Sammy Kershaw definitely qualifies as a country music original. In a day and age where individuality isn’t something that is sought out as much as before, when you hear a Sammy Kershaw song about heartbreak, love, or good times — you know who it is. You don’t have to be told. And, in a career that has seen some amazing highs over the past 35 years, the best — as they say — is yet to come.
In 1993, Sammy Kershaw topped the singles chart for the first time with “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” which has become one of the most-played records at Country Radio over the past two decades. Albums such as “Don’t Go Near The Water” and “Haunted Heart” were both certified as million-sellers by the RIAA, and only continued to add to his stature. The hits kept coming on the airwaves, as well. He added to his resume such classics as “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “Meant To Be,” his cover of The Amazing Rhythm Aces’ “Third Rate Romance” and 1998’s “Love Of My Life,” which cemented his reputation as a balladeer.
Bellamy Brothers Tropical Christmas: Dec. 13; tickets $40, $30
Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself — music that is now celebrating 40 years of success. The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70’s, took a winding turn into country music in the ’80s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks and Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and previously the Judds. But before the road forked into country, the musical odyssey of brothers Bellamy started creatively smoldering in their home state of Florida, before exploding nationally amidst the ’70s pop music culture of L.A.
The Bellamy Brothers latest project is their new album titled “40 Years” is an ambitious project that celebrates their career with 20 of their biggest hits and then adds 20 brand new songs in this two-CD anniversary collection.
Christmas with the Celts: Dec. 20; tickets $32, $28
Back by popular demand, the high-stepping spirited musical selections have audiences clapping along from the first lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”; also “Count Your Blessings,” “White Christmas” and John Lennon’s perennial “Happy Christmas.” The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children’s choir and lush string arrangements giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience.
Christmas with The Celts is the name of the holiday show from the music group The Nashville Celts. The Nashville Celts are Laura McGhee from Dundee, Scotland, on vocals/fiddle; Fiachra O’Regan from Connemara, Ireland, on uilleann pipes; Ric Blair on vocal-guitar-bodhran and piano; Will Clark on vocals/mandolin/banjo; and others including the crowd-pleasing Irish dancers.
Billy McGuigan Pop Rock Orchestra: Jan. 31, 2024; tickets $30, $26
Billy McGuigan has received national attention and critical acclaim for his legendary and innovative performances. Billy’s shows have sold out countless performances and have broken box office attendance records in several theaters across the country. Career highlights have included playing with Buddy Holly’s Lead Guitarist and Grammy Award winner, Tommy Allsup, and rock-a-Billy hall of fame writer of “Oh Boy” and “Rave On,” Sonny West.
DRUMLine Live: Feb. 24, 2024; tickets $38, $32, $20, $14
DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind 20th Century Fox’s hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” has already paraded onto some of the biggest stages in America, Japan, and Korea. After performing over 1,500 shows since 2009, it’s time for a new show, with new music and choreography. The Legendary Historically Black College and University (HBCU) band experience comes alive with this world-class cast of percussionists, musicians and dancers. Complete with dazzling choreography and explosive percussion, DRUMLine Live is a thrilling spectacle that pays homage to the show-style marching popularized at historically black colleges and universities. With musical highlights from hip-hop, American soul, gospel, and jazz to name a few, DRUMLine Live blends genres.
One Night of Queen featuring Gary Mullen and the Works: March 8, 2024; tickets $55, $45
One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. They have been hailed as the World’s Premiere Queen Tribute Band and have received rave reviews from over 650 Performing Arts Centers, Casinos, Fairs, Festivals, and corporate buyers in the USA since 2008. In 2000, lead vocalist Gary Mullen won ITV’s “STARS IN THEIR EYES” grand finale with a record poll of 864,838 votes, the largest number of votes ever received in the TV show’s history. Brian May was quoted on national television as saying, “Gary shares ‘more than a likeness’ to Freddie.” In 2002 Gary formed his band “The Works,” composed of Davie Brockett on guitar, Jonathan Evans on drums, Billy Moffat on bass and Malcolm Gentles on keyboards. Over the past 12 years, Gary Mullen and The Works have performed their show One Night of Queen to sold-out audiences throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to name but a few. They have also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd of 40,000. Gary Mullen and The Works brings the spirit and passion of rock icon Freddie Mercury to life on stage with the spectacular rock tribute, One Night of Queen.
Mania — The ABBA Tribute: March 23, 2024; tickets, $40, $36
Mania the ABBA Tribute takes you back in time by recreating one of the world’s finest pop groups in a live stage performance. This highly polished and professional production was created in 1999 and played its first shows in 2000.
In 2003, the show was presented with the prestigious Radio Regenbogen award for the best musical of 2002. Fellow winners that year were Tom Jones and Meatloaf. In the same year, Mania the ABBA Tribute toured extensively throughout Europe selling out theaters wherever they performed, including 24 consecutive shows in the Schiller Theatre in Berlin, and Cologne Arena selling 10,000 tickets in one night.
In 2002, Mania The ABBA Tribute was invited to perform at London’s West End, and played for 18 weeks at the Strand Theatre. In November 2002, the show made its German debut at the Deutsches Theatre Munich where it sold every seat in the house for 21 performances!
The highlight of 2004 was playing a one off television special. Viewed by over 11 million people and broadcast throughout Europe, the show celebrated 30 years since ABBA came to prominence with WaterlooEurovision1974. Fellow performers included original members of the ABBA band, from stars from the musical Mamma Mia, and even the iconic Bjorn Ulveaus made an appearance.
Gentri — The Gentlemen Trio: April 13, 2024; tickets $42, $36
GENTRI, which is short for “The Gentlemen Trio” was established in June 2014 and is composed of three dynamic tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. The fourth member of the group is the award winning composer, arranger, and producer Stephen Nelson. To date, GENTRI has released four EPs and three full-length albums, the most recent being a Christmas album, “Season of Light,” GENTRI’s third Christmas album. Almost all of GENTRI’s albums have reached No. 1 on various Billboard charts. The Gents are also known for their award-winning music videos, which have been featured on news outlets around the world including ABC World News, NBC Nightly News and Inside Edition. Their music videos have amassed over 200 million views on YouTube and Facebook.
GENTRI has performed all over the United States and across the globe. They have shared the stage with world-renowned talent, including Tony Award-winning powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth, international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel, and legendary rock bands Journey, Blondie and One Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.