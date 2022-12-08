Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

A veteran stands on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge to scatter rose petals in the Portneuf River in Pocatello on Wednesday in honor of those who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Local veterans gathered at the Pearl Harbor Bridge near the Veterans Memorial Building on Wednesday to honor those who lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack.

The event was conducted by Jason Dixon, Bannock County clerk. He began by recounting the events of Dec. 7, 1941. What started as a peaceful morning quickly escalated into an enemy attack.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.