Hares & Hatters Bookshop

Hares & Hatters Bookshop had a pop-up bookstore event in early December at Glean Coffee Roasters in downtown Pocatello.

 Photo courtesy of Nicki Stanton

POCATELLO — For some people, there is nothing better than wandering around a bookstore, picking out a book that seems interesting, and then settling into a cozy nook to read for a while.

Two local women are working to make that a reality for Pocatello area residents. Both women are passionate about reading and want to give local residents that fate-like happenstance that occurs when people enter a bookstore instead of buying online.

Jamie Robyn Wood, left, and Nicki Stanton

Jamie Robyn Wood, left, and Nicki Stanton opened an online bookstore called Hares & Hatters Bookshop, and they’re hoping to open a brick-and-mortar shop at some point in 2023.
December women's box

The Hares & Hatters Bookshop December Mad Tea Party Book Box with the theme "Music That Can't Be Silenced."
Childrens box

The Hares & Hatters Bookshop December Curiouser & Curiouser Children's Book Box with the theme "Elevate and Create."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.