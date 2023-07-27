EAGLE — The Idaho State football team has its coach for the future in Cody Hawkins. More than seven months later, the Bengals may have their quarterback, as well.
And just like with Hawkins, it’s a recognizable name, too.
Eagle High senior Davis Harsin — the son of former Boise State and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin — announced his oral commitment to the Bengals on social media Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal caller is a 3-star prospect and the state’s seventh highest-rated recruit, according to 247sports.com. He also had an offer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and took visits with the likes of Boise State and Fresno State.
“I made the decision this early because I believe in what Coach Hawk is doing,” Harsin said. “I believe in what he’s building there and I believe that he has the leadership skills and the whole package to make it happen.”
Harsin received an offer from the Bengals on June 16. While it was just his second Division I offer and more will likely be on the way, he just couldn’t shake this feeling.
“As soon as I met them it was like, ‘Wow, these guys treat me different,’” Harsin said. “I feel like I just fit right in.”
Especially with Hawkins, who can relate to Harsin in a way few can.
Hawkins also played quarterback in Idaho. He went 40-0 with Bishop Kelly, which won back-to-back state titles in 2004 and ’05. Hawkins was also the son of a Boise State head coach. Dan Hawkins, who is now the head man at UC Davis, was with the Broncos from 2001-05, going 53-11 with four consecutive Western Athletic Conference championships. Bryan Harsin went 69-19 in seven seasons (2014-20), including overseeing the program’s third Fiesta Bowl win in 2014.
“That’s a pretty cool connection that a lot of people don’t have or understand,” Eagle coach James Cluphf said. “There's so much pressure that comes from being in that position.”
Especially now with the Eagle High Mustangs, who’ve been to the playoffs every year since 2008. They’ve also had a who’s who at quarterback over the years from Taylor Kelly (Arizona State) to Tanner Mangum (BYU) to Ben Ford, who’s currently at Boise State.
But Davis Harsin is ready to embrace it all.
“The Harsin name is still the same,” Harsin said. “Growing up with him, I’ve been in the spotlight. But I wouldn’t want it any other way. My dad, he’s worked for where he is today. So it makes me want to work harder and makes me want to be a leader and I want to set a good example.”
After playing mostly linebacker early on, Harsin switched over to quarterback when his father was hired at Auburn on Dec. 22, 2020.
He moved down with him about a month before the rest of their family did. Harsin used that extra time to train at the facility, watch film and really learn the position.
“At Auburn (High), they had one guy in the room at the time, and I had played some quarterback my freshman year, and I was thinking, ‘Well, my dad, he’s one of the best quarterback coaches I know, he can help me through this,” Harsin said. “I had a lot of resources that could help me become a great quarterback.”
The plan worked.
Harsin completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions as part of a dual-quarterback system last season. It helped the Tigers finish 12-2 and reach the Class 7A — Alabama’s highest classification — state championship game. It ended up falling to four-time champion Thompson 49-24.
“Going to Auburn was definitely the best thing for me,” Harsin said. “I grew so much as a player, as a person and I’m excited to bring that back.”
Harsin, who previously lived in Eagle from second to ninth grade, has made quite the impression with old and new teammates alike.
“He's definitely kept close contact with everybody that he’s grown up with. So when he came back, he hit the ground running,” Cluphf said. “He’s a guy that is willing to put the work in first. He’s not afraid to call his teammates out. But it’s because he’s shown that example. He’s willing to go that extra step to make sure that his teammates can have that trust in him.”
A mentality Harsin will look to bring next season to the Bengals, who now suddenly have a lot of buzz and excitement.
“I want to help with that,” Harsin said. “This team at Idaho State is going to get better and better for years to come.”
