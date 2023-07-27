Davis Harsin recruit

Davis Harsin sits in the pocket and scans the field while playing for Auburn High in a game against Smith Stations on Oct. 29, 2022.

 Photo courtesy of Davis Harsin

EAGLE — The Idaho State football team has its coach for the future in Cody Hawkins. More than seven months later, the Bengals may have their quarterback, as well.

And just like with Hawkins, it’s a recognizable name, too.

Davis Harsin

Davis Harsin participates in spring workouts at Auburn High in Alabama on April 30, 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.