Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Most Valuable Player Sponsored by Frank and Lorena Cisneros: Dora Goles, r-jr.
Notes: Finished the season as ISU's single-season all-time leader in 3-pointers made (69). ... Led the team and finished No. 9 in the Big Sky Conference in scoring (12.7 ppg). ... Shot 43.7% from the field, 40.8% from 3, and 75.0% from the free-throw line. ... Led the team and ranked No. 4 in the conference in steals (2.1 per game). ... Finished No. 4 in the Big Sky in 3-point field goals made. ... Ranked No. 12 in the Big Sky in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.26). ... Finished No. 13 in the Big Sky in assists (3.1 per game). ... Averaged 4.2 rebounds per game. ... Scored a career-high 36 points against Montana on Feb. 15 after going 10 of 17 from the field, 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and sinking five 3s. Her 36 points fell two shy of tying ISU's all-time single-game record (38) and are the most a player has scored under head coach Seton Sobolewski. ... Named second-team all-Big Sky.
Coach's comment: "Dora transformed her game from a year ago. She used to be a pass-first point guard. Now, she is a deadly scorer." -- Head coach Seton Sobolewski
Best Defensive Player Sponsored by Frank and Lorena Cisneros: Diaba Konate, r-fr.
Notes: Led the team and finished No. 9 in the Big Sky in assists (3.5 per game). ... Finished No. 7 in the Big Sky in steals (1.6 per game). ... Shot 41.3% from the field to average 9.8 points per game. ... Had a career-high 32 points against Northern Arizona on Feb. 6 after going 11 of 18 from the field, 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and 2 of 4 from 3.
Coach's comment: "Diaba's athleticism is what gives her the tools to be a good defender, but it's her competitiveness that makes her a great defender." -- Head coach Seton Sobolewski
Most Improved Player Sponsored by Frank and Lorena Cisneros: Montana Oltrogge, so.
Notes: Shot 41.1% from the field and 37.4% from 3 to average 8.0 ppg. ... Led the team shooting 89.7% from the free-throw line. ... Had a career-high 24 points against Southern Utah on March 10 to advance the Bengals to the semifinals of the Big Sky tournament after shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Coach's comment: "Montana has made great strides to improve in every way. After our injuries, she really stepped up for her team." -- Head coach Seton Sobolewski
