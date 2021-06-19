Idaho State freshman Zoie Bedke won the national championship in breakaway roping Saturday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Bedke, from Oakley, had been consistent all week and continued that in the short go Saturday, with a clean run of 2.4 seconds giving her the title. She’s the first Idaho State cowgirl to win the breakaway roping since Kimberlyn Fehringer in 2013.
“It’s just pretty cool to have a freshman come into this position,” ISU coach Kindee Wilson said. “It’s cool to have a freshman that’s lighting it on fire like she is.”
Bedke roped all four of her calves throughout the week in three seconds or better, and her total time of 10.3 seconds was a full second better than the runner-up, Courtney Peters of Black Hills State.
Bedke entered the short go trailing the leader, Grace Felton of Lassen College, by just 0.3 seconds, but Felton struggled to rope her calf in the final round, recording a time of 12.4 seconds.
Breakaway roping is a rodeo event in which a mounted rider has to lasso a calf after it breaks out of a chute. It’s one of the marquee events in women’s rodeo.
Bedke’s title was the highlight of a tough week for the ISU rodeo team.
Bull rider Brock Udy, from Malad, didn’t record a score on any of his three rides during the week.
Rexburg’s Mylee Mickelsen, Bear Lake’s Jimi Lloyd and Twin Falls’s Haven Jones all failed to make the short go in goat tying, with Mickelsen’s 20th-place finish the best of the three.
Jones hit a barrel on one of her runs in barrel racing and finished 40th in that event.