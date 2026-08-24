Idaho State women’s soccer had taken 51 shots through two games, however only one of those hit the back of the net.
That changed Sunday, Aug. 23, when the Bengals went on the road and beat Cal State Bakersfield 2-0 for their first win of the season.
Goals from sophomore midfielder Parker Sullivan and senior forward Stephanie Roper moved ISU to 1-1-1.
“Great to finally see a couple of shots finally hit the back of the net,” ISU head coach Dustin Downey said. “I believe we need to improve some shot selection, we’re producing a high-powered offense. Hopefully shots continue to connect and the flood gates have opened. It was a great team effort, and a nice feeling returning home with a shutout win under our belt.”
Sixteen of those 51 shots had been on goal. Their scoring trouble was evident in the Bengals’ 1-0 loss to Cal State Northridge on Thursday.
In 90 minutes, they put up 28 shots and 10 on target, their most shots in a game since 2017.
The Bengals came into the season wanting to be an explosive offensive team, and that starts with efficiency. Sunday, the effort finally produced.
From kickoff, ISU threatened and created good chances early. The first came off a combination between freshman midfielder Amanda Brayton and fifth-year Saydree Cooke, with Cooke winning a free kick at the top of the box.
A few minutes later, the Bengals played a long ball over the top of the Roadrunner defense. Cooke pressured a defender into a mistouch, the ball rolled back toward the Bakersfield goal and Cooke won the footrace to it.
Sprinting away one-on-one with redshirt senior goalkeeper Allanah Blye, Cooke was denied by a double save, and the game stayed scoreless.
The Bengals found a rhythm after those early chances, controlling tempo and pace with fluid passing and a high press that kept the Roadrunners under pressure. It led to the breakthrough.
After another good spell of possession, Brayton found the feet of senior forward Samantha Fenske. Fenske sprayed the ball wide to Roper, who one-timed a cross into the box. Blye mishandled it, dropped the ball and Sullivan was there to tap in her first collegiate goal in the 24th minute.
Sullivan, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, played in 14 matches for the Bengals last season, totaling 233 minutes and two shots.
ISU continued to attack and maintained control, the Bengals took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was the same story — ISU on the front foot, needing the decisive second goal. The pressure built, and it paid off.
In the 74th minute, a routine back pass went to Roadrunners second-half substitute Addyson Evens. Cooke pressured, forcing the goalkeeper to play the ball inside her own box. Roper read it from the weak side, jumped the pass, stole it and placed it into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Roper has been a threat all over the field this season, and the sequence gave her a first goal of the year to go with the assist she picked up earlier in the match.
“Stephanie Roper has been great for us to start the season,” Downey said. “I was glad to see her get on the scoreboard, as well as add an assist.”
The Bengals held on over the final 16 minutes for their first multi-goal game and first shutout of the season.
ISU finished with 20 shots and six on target, while holding the tempo throughout. Bakersfield managed 16 shots and six on goal, fifth year goalkeeper Aliya Garrett saved all of them.
Through three games, the Bengals have three goals on 71 shots and 22 shots on goal, playing the brand of soccer they said they wanted.
The Bengals return home to Davis Field on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. to welcome UNLV.
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