The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Idaho State punter Case deBruijn will be on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
deBruijn is listed on the divisional players' ballot.
In four years at Idaho State, he twice led the nation in punting (1980-81) and was twice the runner-up (1978-79).
In 1981, deBruijn helped the Bengals to an FCS national championship, earning first-team All-American honors that season while averaging 45.9 yards per punt, the third highest average all-time in FCS/I-AA.
In total, the names on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame included 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks (FCS, Division II, Division III).
The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future.