There was a time in Tommy Togiai’s life when the Gold’s Gym in Pocatello may as well have been Disneyland. Kids his age wanted their 12th birthday to be filled with PSPs or Guitar Hero or whatever toys were all the rage in the early 2010s. Togiai only wanted a gym membership.
“He was 12 years old, so he was in little league football and little league basketball,” Togiai’s mom, Jodi, said. “He’d go to both practices and then ask if he could lift after. That’s just the kind of kid he is.”
Togiai’s trips to the 24-hour complex just off Yellowstone Avenue have lessened in the past few weeks. He’s tried to venture into his hometown gym at various times of the day but, inevitably, people will approach him.
Some want pictures. Some are eager for the chance to relive their awe of his days playing defensive tackle at Highland. Some question Togiai on his three-year career at Ohio State. Some simply want to wish him well before the NFL Draft in two weeks, where the southeastern Idaho product is expected to go in the middle rounds.
Even after giving up his full-time Pocatello residency three years ago, Togiai’s impact is still widespread around the Gate City. He is Poky’s statue, a constant reminder of what’s possible in a small town in a lightly-populated state. He serves as a reminder for what hard work can accomplish, of the heights immense talent and a burning inner drive can take someone -- even someone from Pocatello.
Coaches still shake their head at some of the plays he made at Highland, the dominating interior force who helped the Rams to a state title in 2017. Local parents who came in contact with Togiai still marvel at how humble the 6-foot-2, 300-pound tackle stayed through all his success. And young players in the Snake River Valley see Togiai as the precedent for what they may be able to accomplish.
So many are fascinated by Togiai because of the example he has created, and that image will only be enhanced next Saturday. The first-annual Tommy Togiai football camp will be held on April 24 at Iron Horse Field on Highland's campus, which will give kindergarteners and high school seniors alike a chance to run through drills and hear advice from Togiai.
“Back in my high school days going to camps, I kind of always wanted to do a camp of my own. I happen to have the time right now where I’m not too busy and have the time to do this,” Togiai said. “I’m hoping, first and foremost, just that they learn and have a good time at the camp – learn something that they maybe didn’t know before and then also just have a good time.”
Jodi Togiai has been helping her son organize the event, trying to keep up with the influx of inquiries coming in. Even for Jodi, who has seen the community’s admiration and excitement for her son's success, has been a bit shocked at all the comments and questions.
Perhaps it’s another sign of validation that Togiai is doing the right thing.
Over the summer, he and a number of local athletes helped organize a protest against police brutality, injustice and racism. A few weeks ago, Togiai partnered with a local Columbus charity to raise money for every rep he completed on the bench press at his Pro Day. So, of course, he worked up something to give back to his hometown.
“When he gets something in his mind, he’s not going to stop. He’s just going to get it done,” Jodi said. “He’s very conscious. So anytime he can give back or use his platform for good, that’s who he is and who he always has been.”
Added Highland football coach Gino Mariani: “Deep down inside, he really wants to do these things. And I think that just comes from his family and how they operate, which is pretty awesome.”
Togiai will have a new home in less than two weeks. An NFL team will select him and his football career will advance another level. But just like when he played at Ohio State, he’ll always be from Pocatello -- and that isn’t lost on him.
“To be in a position to do this is just amazing to me,” he said. “This is something I’ve always dreamed about, to be able to give back to the community where I was raised and where I’ve lived pretty much my whole life.”
FIRST-ANNUAL TOMMY TOGIAI FOOTBALL CAMP
Saturday, April 24
9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: K to 4th grade ($50)
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 5th grade to 8th grade ($60)
2 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 9th grade to 12th grade ($60)
Location: Iron Horse Stadium, Highland High School
For questions or enquires, email:
Tom Togiai: Thomastogiai@gmail.com
Clay Hirschi: Clayhirschi@gmail.com