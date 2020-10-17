Cole Gilbert threw for 102 yards and a touchdown, Carson Hawker ran for 60 yards and a touchdown and the Snake River defense pitched a shutout to earn the Panthers a 21-0 victory over the American Falls Beavers on Friday night in American Falls.
Despite starting the season 0-4 against a murderer’s row of opponents, the Panthers clinched the district title with the win, punching their ticket to the state playoffs.
In a highly unusual first quarter – even considering the contest was between two run-dominant teams – American Falls possessed the ball for the entirety of the quarter on a single drive. The Beavers attempted just one pass, were in no hurry to snap the ball until the play clock was close to exhausted and made three fourth-down conversions.
The drive finally stalled early in the second quarter just outside the Snake River red zone when the Panthers forced a turnover on downs. Snake River then managed its own clock-eating possession, marching the ball 67 yards down the field in 16 plays before an American Falls corner jumped a route in the end zone for an interception.
After one possession each, the teams were deadlocked in a scoreless tie at halftime.
In the second half, the Panthers seemed to realize how precious each possession was and didn’t squander their opportunities.
Rubi Trejo ripped off a 36-yard run as part of a 4-play drive that was capped off by Carson Hawker executing a beautiful jump cut to elude oncoming Beavers on his way to a 16-yard touchdown scamper to put the Panthers on the board and open the proverbial floodgates.
After forcing another American Falls turnover on downs, Snake River scored on the first play of the next possession on one of just three passes thrown by Gilbert all game, as Gilbert hit Trey Poulter in stride on a short slant. Poulter hit the afterburners and galloped 61 yards untouched for the second score of the game.
American Falls' run-dominant wing-T offense struggled to mount much of a comeback against Snake River once the Panthers gained the lead, and a 44-yard touchdown run by Trejo in the fourth quarter was the icing on the cake for Snake River.
The Panthers (3-4, 2-0) will wrap up the regular season next week in Preston as they take on the Indians at 7 p.m. American Falls (2-5, 0-1) plays at Marsh Valley.