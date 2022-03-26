HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Roundup: Highland secures two wins in final day of Buck's Bags Tournament By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland first baseman Colton Sneddon catches a throw to first earlier this season in a game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the last day of the weekend’s Buck’s Bags Tournament in the Boise area, Highland earned two wins. Here are the weekend’s scores and how each team finished.In the Rams’ win over Centennial on Saturday, junior Gunner Wilhelm roped a two-run triple, and Aaron Kearns launched a two-run home run.SATURDAY Highland 20, Centennial 5Highland 14, Eagle 2Homedale 8, Century 0Middleton 9, Pocatello 8Ridgevue 12, Marsh Valley 6FRIDAYMarsh Valley 13, Nampa Christian 8Lewiston 10, Highland 0Pocatello 14, Capital 3Fruitland 13, Century 5Marsh Valley 1, Emmett 0Rocky Mountain 8, Highland 3THURSDAYMoscow 8, Century 2Skyview 5, Pocatello 0Ridgevue 16, Century 2Marsh Valley 5, Wood River 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Highland Sport Game Wilhelm Triple Bags Tournament Weekend Recommended for you Carriers Wanted! Trending Now Missing Fort Hall man found dead after extensive search Local woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Idaho lottery tickets Idaho State's Diaba Konate entering transfer portal, bringing team total to five Pocatello firefighters extinguish fire at steel fabrication business Two Pocatello Bank of Idaho locations consolidating as company 'doubles down' on local commitment Manhunt underway for armed man who robbed East Idaho gas station New Pocatello business aims to bring chicks, ducklings to local doorsteps One dead, one injured when car and pickup collide on East Idaho highway Local police asking for public's help in finding missing teenager First wolverine caught by wildlife biologists in northern Utah county Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters