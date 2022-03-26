8S7A7282.jpg

Highland first baseman Colton Sneddon catches a throw to first earlier this season in a game against Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

On the last day of the weekend’s Buck’s Bags Tournament in the Boise area, Highland earned two wins. Here are the weekend’s scores and how each team finished.

In the Rams’ win over Centennial on Saturday, junior Gunner Wilhelm roped a two-run triple, and Aaron Kearns launched a two-run home run.

SATURDAY

Highland 20, Centennial 5

Highland 14, Eagle 2

Homedale 8, Century 0

Middleton 9, Pocatello 8

Ridgevue 12, Marsh Valley 6

FRIDAY

Marsh Valley 13, Nampa Christian 8

Lewiston 10, Highland 0

Pocatello 14, Capital 3

Fruitland 13, Century 5

Marsh Valley 1, Emmett 0

Rocky Mountain 8, Highland 3

THURSDAY

Moscow 8, Century 2

Skyview 5, Pocatello 0

Ridgevue 16, Century 2

Marsh Valley 5, Wood River 2