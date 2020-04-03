Local teams were well-represented on this year's 1A Division I and 1A Division II All-Idaho basketball teams, released Friday. The all-state teams are voted on the by the league's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Rockland girls coach Vern Nelson earned the top individual honor, being voted 1A DII Coach of the Year by his peers. Nelson led the Bulldogs to a 23-3 season that was capped off by a state title -- Rockland's first state championship in any sport.
Three Rockland players made the list, led by senior guard Madalyn Permann, who averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.6 assists per game to earn first-team accolades.
Teammates Kiersley Boyer and Charlotte Wilson earned second-team honors. Boyer was a key player for the Bulldogs despite being only a sophomore, averaging 9.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. Wilson averaged 8.6 points, 5.4 steals and 4.8 assists as the team's senior point guard.
Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson was also a first-team honoree. The senior led the state in scoring at 27.1 ppg and added 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
GRACE GETS 4 ON 1A DI ALL-STATE TEAM
The Grace girls and Grace boys each landed two players on the 1A Division I All-Idaho teams.
Maniah Clegg was a first-team honoree on the girls side. The 6-foot junior averaged a double-double of 12.4 points and 11.0 rebounds, leading the Grizzlies to a third-place finish at state.
Teammate Breanna Hill was a second-team honoree. The senior point guard paced Grace with 13.1 points, 2.8 steals and 1.8 assists per game.
Junior Gage Stoddard and senior Stockton Lloyd each earned second-team honors on the boys side.
Stoddard led Grace in scoring with 19.5 points per game, while Lloyd chipped in 10.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals to help Grace to a state runner-up finish.
BODILY CAPS RECORD-SETTING SEASON WITH ALL-STATE NOD
North Gem junior James Bodily was the only local player selected to the 1A DII All-Idaho boys team.
The 6-foot-2 wing averaged 24.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists to earn first-team honors after leading the Cowboys to their first state tournament since 2010.
Bodily scored 94 points at state (31.3 ppg), breaking Leighton Vander Esch's 1A DII tournament record.
You can find the rest of the All-Idaho basketball teams at the links below. No local players made the 5A All-Idaho teams
4A boys, 4A girls, 3A/2A boys, 3A/2A girls
1A DI ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Paul Yenor, sr., Ambrose
Coach of the Year: Ken Sugarman, Ambrose
First team
Brayden Hadaller, sr., Potlatch
Titus Yearout, so., Lapwai
Connor Akins, sr., Potlatch
Johnny Sugarman, so., Ambrose
Second team
Gage Stoddard, jr., Grace; Charlie DeBoer, jr., Riverstone; AJ Ellenwood, so., Lapwai; Stockton Lloyd, sr., Grace; Carter Bailey, jr., Wallace
1A DI ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Madison Shears, jr., Prairie
Coach of the Year: Ada Marks, Lapwai
First team
KC Lussoro, sr., Lapwai
Maniah Clegg, jr., Grace
Madison Hodnett, jr., Liberty Charter
Grace Sobotta, so., Lapwai
Second team
Glory Sobotta, jr., Lapwai; Sintia Varela, jr., Rimrock; Breanna Hill, sr., Grace; Bailey Leseman, jr., Genesee; Kamri Ottley, sr., Raft River
1A DII ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Kenyon Spotthedhorse, jr., Lakeside
Coach of the Year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside
First team
Covy Kelley, jr., Garden Valley
Talon Twoteeth, sr., Lakeside
Trey Smith, sr., Camas County
James Bodily, jr., North Gem
Second team
Day Day Higgins, jr., Lakeside; Casper Block, sr., Lighthouse Christian; Brady Power, jr., Dietrich; Michael Onaindia, sr., Cascade; Chase Green, jr., Mackay
1A DII ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Kylie Wood, jr., Carey
Coach of the Year: Vern Nelson, Rockland
First team
Madalyn Permann, sr., Rockland
Harley Jackson, sr., Sho-Ban
Kenlee Thornton, jr., Lighthouse Christian
Emma Hollon, jr., Tri-Valley
Second team
Lotus Harper, jr., Salmon River; Emily Diaz, sr., Salmon River; Kiersley Boyer, so., Rockland; Riley Moore, jr., Mackay; Charlotte Wilson, sr., Rockland