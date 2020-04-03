Madalyn Permann

Rockland's Madalyn Permann makes a move around her defender during the 1A DII state championship game against Carey at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 Stanley Brewster/For the Journal

Local teams were well-represented on this year's 1A Division I and 1A Division II All-Idaho basketball teams, released Friday. The all-state teams are voted on the by the league's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Rockland girls coach Vern Nelson earned the top individual honor, being voted 1A DII Coach of the Year by his peers. Nelson led the Bulldogs to a 23-3 season that was capped off by a state title -- Rockland's first state championship in any sport.

Three Rockland players made the list, led by senior guard Madalyn Permann, who averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.6 assists per game to earn first-team accolades. 

Teammates Kiersley Boyer and Charlotte Wilson earned second-team honors. Boyer was a key player for the Bulldogs despite being only a sophomore, averaging 9.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. Wilson averaged 8.6 points, 5.4 steals and 4.8 assists as the team's senior point guard.

Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson was also a first-team honoree. The senior led the state in scoring at 27.1 ppg and added 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

GRACE GETS 4 ON 1A DI ALL-STATE TEAM

The Grace girls and Grace boys each landed two players on the 1A Division I All-Idaho teams.

Maniah Clegg was a first-team honoree on the girls side. The 6-foot junior averaged a double-double of 12.4 points and 11.0 rebounds, leading the Grizzlies to a third-place finish at state.

Teammate Breanna Hill was a second-team honoree. The senior point guard paced Grace with 13.1 points, 2.8 steals and 1.8 assists per game.

Junior Gage Stoddard and senior Stockton Lloyd each earned second-team honors on the boys side.

Stoddard led Grace in scoring with 19.5 points per game, while Lloyd chipped in 10.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals to help Grace to a state runner-up finish.

BODILY CAPS RECORD-SETTING SEASON WITH ALL-STATE NOD

North Gem junior James Bodily was the only local player selected to the 1A DII All-Idaho boys team.

The 6-foot-2 wing averaged 24.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists to earn first-team honors after leading the Cowboys to their first state tournament since 2010.

Bodily scored 94 points at state (31.3 ppg), breaking Leighton Vander Esch's 1A DII tournament record.

You can find the rest of the All-Idaho basketball teams at the links below. No local players made the 5A All-Idaho teams

4A boys, 4A girls, 3A/2A boys, 3A/2A girls

1A DI ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Paul Yenor, sr., Ambrose

Coach of the Year: Ken Sugarman, Ambrose

First team

Brayden Hadaller, sr., Potlatch

Titus Yearout, so., Lapwai

Connor Akins, sr., Potlatch

Johnny Sugarman, so., Ambrose

Second team

Gage Stoddard, jr., Grace; Charlie DeBoer, jr., Riverstone; AJ Ellenwood, so., Lapwai; Stockton Lloyd, sr., Grace; Carter Bailey, jr., Wallace

1A DI ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Madison Shears, jr., Prairie

Coach of the Year: Ada Marks, Lapwai

First team

KC Lussoro, sr., Lapwai

Maniah Clegg, jr., Grace

Madison Hodnett, jr., Liberty Charter

Grace Sobotta, so., Lapwai

Second team

Glory Sobotta, jr., Lapwai; Sintia Varela, jr., Rimrock; Breanna Hill, sr., Grace; Bailey Leseman, jr., Genesee; Kamri Ottley, sr., Raft River

1A DII ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Kenyon Spotthedhorse, jr., Lakeside

Coach of the Year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside

First team

Covy Kelley, jr., Garden Valley

Talon Twoteeth, sr., Lakeside

Trey Smith, sr., Camas County

James Bodily, jr., North Gem

Second team

Day Day Higgins, jr., Lakeside; Casper Block, sr., Lighthouse Christian; Brady Power, jr., Dietrich; Michael Onaindia, sr., Cascade; Chase Green, jr., Mackay

1A DII ALL-IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Kylie Wood, jr., Carey

Coach of the Year: Vern Nelson, Rockland

First team

Madalyn Permann, sr., Rockland

Harley Jackson, sr., Sho-Ban

Kenlee Thornton, jr., Lighthouse Christian

Emma Hollon, jr., Tri-Valley

Second team

Lotus Harper, jr., Salmon River; Emily Diaz, sr., Salmon River; Kiersley Boyer, so., Rockland; Riley Moore, jr., Mackay; Charlotte Wilson, sr., Rockland

