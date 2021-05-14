TRACK & FIELD
5A DISTRICT 5-6 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Thunder Ridge, the Highland girls took the district title, beating second-place Rigby 122 to 85.
In the two-day meet, Hannah Bailey won the 800 and 1600 for the Rams.
Highland dominated the relays, with Saydree Bell, Tambree Bell, Aliya Jordan and Erica Holt winning both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Bailey teamed with Mazee Southward, Grace Kosmicki and Angela Renzello to win the 4x800.
Ruby Jordan won the shot put and finished second in the discus. Saydree Bell got an individual title in the pole vault, and Keilani Baldwin took the triple jump.
Jared Harden outleaned Idaho Falls' Luke Athay at the line to win the 1600 by less than a second and Bristin Corrigan won the discus as the Highland boys finished fifth.
4A DISTRICT 6 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Thunder Ridge, Blackfoot's boys claimed a district title by beating Skyline, 137 to 124.
Blackfoot's win began on the track, where, thanks to Dallan Morse (400), Eli Gregory (800, 3200) and Matt Thomas (1600), they swept the middle- and long-distance events.
The Broncos also won the 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
The field events added to Blackfoot's haul of points, with Eli Abercrombie winning the pole vault, Tyler Vance the long jump and Carson Trejo the triple jump.
Idaho State football commit Connor Maloney of Skyline won the 100, finished second in the 200, and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays for the Grizzlies.
In the girls meet, the Blackfoot girls couldn't catch Skyline, finishing second with 78 points to the Grizzlies' 145.
Whitnet Christiansen won the 400 as the Broncos put four runners in the top five of that race. Unsurprisingly, Blackfoot also won the 4x400 relay.
Just a few days after being named the Journal's Sports Stars girls basketball player of the year, Hadley Humpherys won the shot put and discus for Blackfoot.
3A DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At William Thomas Middle School in American Falls, Snake River swept the boys and girls district track championships.
The boys meet was closer, as the Panthers rolled up 89 points to Marsh Valley's 68. Snake River outpointed the Eagles 81.5 to 55.5 in the girls meet.
Rylan Anderson was the star for the Snake River boys, winning the 200, 400 and 110 hurdles. Keegan McCraw got two wins for the Panthers, sweeping the 1600 and 3200.
Noah Jones won the 800 for the Panthers, Ben Mathews took the shot put, and Enoch Young won the pole vault.
Snake River also won the 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
Dane Wissenbach won the 100 for Marsh Valley and Braxton Vincent the 300 hurdles. The Eagles also won the 4x100 relay and, in the field events, the discus (Eli Kneip), the high jump (Michael Davis) and the triple jump (Porter Sutton).
American Falls took the 4x200 relay and had one individual winner, Felippe Cataluna in the long jump. Cataluna's winning mark of 21 feet, 8.75 inches was a new PR, and beat the runner-up by over two feet.
Marsh Valley's Maycee Lunt dominated the girls meet, winning the 100, 200 and long jump, and running on the Eagles' winning 4x100 team.
Snake River got the overall win with a team effort. Morgan Sensenbach (800 and triple jump) and Reagan Van Orden (1600 and 3200) each won two events for the Panthers. Both also featured on the winning 4x400 team, along with Giselle Trejo and Rylie Edlefsen.
Freshman Reese Baldwin won the high jump and sophomore McCall Ranstrom won the pole vault for the Panthers.
Freshman Jordyn Kearn doubled up for American Falls, winning the shot put and discus. Paige Adair won the 400 and Emma Barclay the 300 hurdles for the Beavers. Those two teamed with Kaylee Hunt and McKenzie Long to win the 4x200 and sprint medley relays.
Calli Morris won the 100 hurdles for Marsh Valley.