BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 2
At Halliwell Park, Highland beat Rigby 8-2 to sweep the three-game conference series.
Senior Scott Baker allowed just one run in his complete-game effort. The right-hander allowed a quartet of hits and three walks while fanning five. At the plate, Jaxon Christensen and Colton Sneddon both had a pair of hits.
“Scott Baker threw a good game. We hit the ball pretty well. We ran the bases OK,” Highland coach Christian Colonel said. “And we are tired of the cold weather. To be honest, it was kind of a sloppy game and we came out with a good win.”
The victory, too, made it a now-perfect 6-0 start to district play for Highland.
“Couldn’t have scripted a better way to start the first six games of conference play,” Colonel said. “We still have to dial some things in but I hope we’re peaking at the right time over the next few weeks.”
Highland (12-5, 6-0 5A District 5-6) plays at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT 9, ROCKLAND 0 (5)
NORTH FREMONT 10, ROCKLAND 5 (6)
At North Fremont, Rockland struggled and lost both games of its doubleheader on Thursday.
The bright spot for the Bulldogs was JT Parish. He pitched four innings in the first game then went 4-4 in the finale, tallying two doubles and two triples.
Rockland (0-7) plays at American Falls on Monday at 4 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT 9, ROCKLAND 0 (5)
Rockland 000 00X X — 0 3 2
North Fremont 015 21X X — 9 13 0
Rockland — LP: JT Parish. 2B: Teague Matthews.
North Fremont — WP: Hank Richardson
NORTH FREMONT 10, ROCKLAND 5 (6)
Rockland 101 201 X — 5 9 1
North Fremont 100 81X X — 10 9 0
Rockland — LP: Jonny Libberton. 3B: JT Parish (2). 2B: JT Parish (2).
North Fremont — WP: Jordan Lenz. HR: Hank Richardson. 2B: Carson Packer (2), AJ Hill (2).
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 10, RIGBY 4
RIGBY 11, HIGHLAND 10
At Rigby, Highland won the opener convincingly before the Trojans walked it off in game two to split the doubleheader.
Behind home runs from Marissa Mauger and Carlise Walker in the first game, as well a 13-strikeout performance from pitcher Madi Vansickle, Highland picked up the 11-10 victory.
Vansickle pitched a majority of the finale, too, allowing nine hits and four earned runs in 5.2 innings of action. Jenna Kearns went 4-4 in the second contest while Taelor Boyer finished 3-3 with a pair of RBI.
Highland (8-3, 3-1 5A District 5-6) hosts a doubleheader against Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
HIGHLAND 10, RIGBY 4
Highland 004 010 3 — 8 12 1
Rigby 00 301 0 — 4 5 0
Highland — WP: Madi Vansickle. HR: Marissa Mauger, Carlise Walker. 2B: Jenna Kearns, Marissa Mauger, Carlise Walker.
Rigby — LP: Emma Cluff. 3B: Ruby Gneiting, Abbey Wilkins.
RIGBY 11, HIGHLAND 10
Highland 112 033 0 — 10 13 4
Rigby 310 230 2 — 11 9 6
Highland — LP: Madi Vansickle. 2B: Jenna Kearns, Madi Vansickle.
Rigby — WP: Emma Cluff. 3B: Abbey Wilkins. 2B: Grace Sheppard.
BLACKFOOT 10, BONNEVILLE 3
At Bonneville, Blackfoot overcame an early deficit to pick up a 10-3 road win.
The Bees led 3-2 heading into the sixth inning before Blackfoot score four
runs in each of the final two innings.
Vic Agado went 3-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Hailey Burnett notched a trio of hits and RBI. And Sami Staley finished 2-4 with a double.
On the mound, Staley allowed just one earned run in her complete-game performance.
Blackfoot (9-4, 4-0 4A District 6) plays at Shelley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 10, BONNEVILLE 3
Blackfoot 110 004 4 — 10 11 5
Bonneville 111 000 0 — 3 7 5
Blackfoot — WP: Sami Staley. HR: Vic Agado. 2B: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Sami Staley.
Bonneville — LP: Chapa.
BEAR LAKE 13, WEST SIDE 3 (4)
At West Side, Bear Lake scored early en route to a 13-3 road victory.
On the mound for the Bears, Brooklynne Clausing and Hailey Humpherys combined to allow just four hits and no earned runs while striking out five.
Meanwhile, six of Bear Lake’s 13 hits went for doubles. Humpherys, Clausing and Hayley Wells all notched a pair of RBI.
Bear Lake (7-2-1, 2-0 2A District 5) plays a doubleheader against Declo and Mackay at Malad on Friday.
West Side (0-5, 0-2 2A District 5) plays Ririe on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
BEAR LAKE 13, WEST SIDE 3 (4)
Bear Lake 601 6XX X — 13 13 3
West Side 030 0XX X — 3 4 0
Bear Lake — WP: Brooklynne Clausing. 2B: Brooklynne Clausing, Alexis Coombs, Kiwi Nelson 2, Shanyce Peterson, Hayley Wells.
West Side — LP: Jenson. 2B: Comeau.