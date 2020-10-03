SATURDAY'S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 4, BURLEY 0
At Century, the Diamondbacks handled business in their regular-season finale Saturday.
Silas Wills scored twice to lead Century, which also got goals from Tony Rodriguez and Garret Surmelis.
The Diamondbacks finished the regular season 9-1-2 (3-0-1 4A District 5). They'll open district tournament play Thursday against either Pocatello or Preston.
GIRLS SOCCER
TETON 6, ABERDEEN 0
At Aberdeen, the Tigers ended the regular season with a shutout loss.
"It was a learning season for us," Aberdeen coach Paige Foster said. "We are a young team. A lot of our girls, as they enter high school, it was their first time playing soccer."
Aberdeen opens 3A District 5 tournament play at Malad on Monday.
POCATELLO 2, HILLCREST 0
At Pocatello, the Indians wrapped up the regular season with a shutout win.
Raquelle Trogden and Lexi Bott scored first-half for Pocatello, which finishes the regular season at 6-6-2 (1-1-2 4A District 5).
The Indians open the 4A District 5 tournament Tuesday against Century.
VOLLEYBALL
MALAD TOURNAMENT
After going 2-1 on Friday in the opening day at their own tournament, Malad was 0-2 Saturday to finish fourth in the gold bracket.
The Dragons beat Marsh Valley and Watersprings, but lost to West Jefferson on Friday.
They then lost three-set matches to West Side and West Jefferson on Saturday.
"It went good," Malad coach Camie Tripp said. "I was super proud of my girls."
Malad (13-13, 2-2) hosts Soda Springs on Wednesday.
Marsh Valley was 2-2 on Saturday to finish as runner-up in the silver bracket, beating Watersprings and North Fremont early in the day before losing twice to Watersprings.
"They played a lot better," Marsh Valley coach Kimberly Call said. "Before we were quarantined, they were playing really well together. Today I finally saw the pre-quarantine team again. They competed."
Marsh Valley (3-14, 0-1) plays at Snake River on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S SCORES
CROSS COUNTRY
SNAKE RIVER INVITE
At Snake River, Preston's Sam Jeppson outsprinted Highland's Jared Harden to win the boys race and lead the Indians to a team sweep.
Jeppsen finished in 16 minutes, 18.7 seconds to Harden's 16:22.2. Preston's Edison Leffler was third with Blackfoot's Eli Gregory fourth.
Garrett Hale and Dawson Leffler also finished in the top 10 for Preston, giving the Indians an easy team win with 35 points to second-place Rigby's 72.
Blackfoot was third, Highland fourth, Snake River sixth, Grace seventh, Bear Lake 11th and Rockland 13th.
Bear Lake's Elise Kelsey won the girls race in 19:43.6. Three Preston runners — McKinley Scott (fifth), Angelie Scott (sixth) and Maren Leffler (ninth) — placed in the top 10 as the Indians won with 47 points to Highland's 83.
Blackfoot was fourth, Snake River sixth, Bear Lake seventh, Rockland ninth and Grace 11th.