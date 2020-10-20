VOLLEYBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
HIGHLAND 3, IDAHO FALLS 0
MADISON 3, HIGHLAND 2
At Madison, Highland handled Idaho Falls easily before the No. 1-seeded Bobcats to the limit in five sets.
The Rams needed just three sets to take their first match against Idaho Falls, winning 25-19, 25-20, 25-12.
Highland and Madison have had some battles this year, and Tuesday's second match was no different.
The Bobcats won the first two sets before Highland came back with two straight 25-23 wins.
That set up a winner-takes-all fifth set, which Madison won 15-9.
"It was a battle every set against Madison," Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said. "I'm very proud of the team and the way we played them. Overall, we had a few too many moments where we struggled to stop Madison from getting multiple points in a row on us. But we will get into the gym, push hard where we are weak, and come back Thursday ready to go."
Mackenna Thayne had 30 kills over the two matches for Highland, with libero Kaylee Nielsen racking up 50 digs.
The Rams will rematch Idaho Falls on Thursday in a loser-out game.
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
CENTURY 3, POCATELLO 1
PRESTON 3, CENTURY 0
At Preston, the hosts set themselves up well, sweeping Century after the Diamondbacks had gotten through Pocatello in four sets.
In a crosstown match to start the evening, Century bounced back from losing the second set to beat Pocatello, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Preston then swept the D-backs in the second match of the night, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15.
The results set up identical matchups on Thursday, with Pocatello and Century playing a loser-out game and Preston waiting for the winner.
1A DI DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 0
Grace took a big step towards a state tournament berth by sweeping both Challis and Butte County on Tuesday at Butte County.
The Grizzlies beat Challis first, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13, before overcoming a tight first set against Butte County to win that one as well, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18.
"When it comes down to it, each of the girls knew their jobs and executed them to the best of their ability," Grace coach Heidi Stoddard said. "My coaching staff and I couldn't have been more proud of them tonight."
Maniah Clegg had 19 kills and Kylie Hulse added 16 for the Grizzlies, while Sara Anderson had 38 digs.
In a three-team conference, Grace will now wait for the winner of a loser-out match between Challis and Butte County. The winner will have to beat the Grizzlies twice to advance.
Those matches will be Thursday at Watersprings High School.