4A STATE PLAYOFFS
BISHOP KELLY 35, POCATELLO 0
At Bishop Kelly, Pocatello's strong season came to an end with a shutout loss against the bigger Knights.
"Their size got to us," Pocatello coach Dave Spillett said. "We had a hard time with their guys up front on the defensive line, it was a really big size difference that we were struggling with."
The Indians trailed just 13-0 at halftime, but couldn't find a spark to start a comeback in the second half. Pocatello threw for 218 yards — nearly as many as Bishop Kelly's 220 — but ran for negative-8. Ryan Payne had six catches for 74 yards for Poky.
"We're undersized, but our guys are extremely tough," Spillett said. "I'm so proud of our guys, to take the steps we've taken from where we were a few years ago, to a 6-3 season. I think we've put the state on notice that Poky football is back. I'm extremely proud of what our guys have done this year."
Pocatello finished 6-3, losing its last two games of the season.
BLACKFOOT 42, VALLIVUE 12
At Blackfoot, Broncos quarterback Jace Grimmett threw four touchdowns, all to Javonte King, to help the hosts pull away and avoid a first-round upset.
Blackfoot led just 14-12 at halftime, but scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.
Blackfoot (8-1) will play at No. 2 Emmett next week.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
SODA SPRINGS 32, ABERDEEN 12
At Aberdeen, Soda Springs sprung the upset to record its first playoff win since 2007.
"Our kids are on cloud nine," Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. "They believe in themselves. It's been a long time since we got this feeling and it's awesome to see the boys get to enjoy their hard work."
It was the Cardinals' fourth win in a row, and Aberdeen's fourth loss in a row to close the season.
The game was close early, but Tug Kapp had a pick-six to give Soda Springs the lead going into halftime, giving the Cardinals an opportunity to grind the clock with their run game in the second half.
"It was a hard-fought game in the trenches," Evans said. "Aberdeen does a great job of running the ball. We were able to run the ball in the second half and eat up a lot of clock and put the game away. Our offensive line played great."
Soda Springs' last playoff win was also against Aberdeen, a 21-20 triumph in 2007.
The Cardinals (5-3) will likely play at No. 2 North Fremont when the 2A teams are reseeded heading into the quarterfinals next week.
Aberdeen's season ended with a 4-5 record.
BEAR LAKE 36, WEST JEFFERSON 22
At Bear Lake, West Jefferson's unorthodox double-wing offense did what it was supposed to, confusing the Bears — but not for long.
"It took our defense a little bit to figure out that double wing," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "But we did, and we got ahead by enough."
Once the Bears took the lead, they stifled West Jefferson's offense, which isn't built to throw the ball and make comebacks.
Owen Teuscher threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns for Bear Lake, adding another touchdown on the ground.
"We didn't know how West Jefferson was going to play," Messerly said. "I think we executed on offense. We had a gameplan and we made little adjustments as we went, and our defense stepped up when we needed them to."
Bear Lake (5-4) advances to the quarterfinals next week. With Firth and Soda Springs winning, the Bears will likely travel to No. 3 Firth next week.
FIRTH 40, MALAD 0
At Firth, some early hope turned to disappointment for Malad as the Dragons ended their season with a loss to heavily-favored Firth.
"I felt we had a pretty good shot, a pretty good gameplan going in," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "We marched the ball down on our first drive, no issues, and we fumbled inside their 20. From there it was a lot of catchup ball. I was pleased with how we started off and even how we finished the game out, but everything in between was not part of the plan."
Malad finished the season with a 2-7 record.
1A DII STATE PLAYOFFS
NORTH GEM 55, COUNCIL 0
At North Gem, the Cowboys opened the playoffs with an encouraging blowout.
"(Council) was a team full of big kids and we were able to handle them," North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. "I don't know if they had a drive longer than 40 yards. The team was wired up. For the first time this year, we put together a really complete game. I don't want to say it surprised them, but they were generally impressed with themselves for the way they responded."
North Gem had lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the previous four years.
"There was a lot of talk, especially from the seniors, that we're tired of going out in this first game," Hatch said. "So you could tell it was important to them, especially the seniors. We probably put some teams on notice. The guys feel like nobody's taken them serious. After today, we're not going to be an afterthought in the playoffs."
North Gem (4-5) plays at Dietrich next week.