Hunter Killian vs. Twin Falls

Pocatello's Hunter Killian (19) holds up the football during the Indians' game  against Twin Falls at Holt Arena in 2019.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

After a two-week hiatus from the 4A poll, Pocatello jumped back in after clobbering Burley Friday night. The Indians landed at No. 5 in the Idaho High School football rankings, released Tuesday.

Under coach Dave Spillett, Poky is 5-1 and off to its best start in a decade. It's only loss came in the Black and Blue Bowl with a 31-7 defeat to 5A Highland.

The Rams (5-1) remained at No. 4 despite having a bye week.

Elsewhere, Blackfoot jumped a spot to land at No. 2 in the 4A rankings after a one-point victory over Hillcrest. It also benefitted from Vallivue's first loss of the season, a defeat that gave Skyline every 4A first-place vote and ensured West Side wouldn't be the only unanimous 11-man team for the third-straight week. 

The Pirates remained atop the 2A rankings after a 62-16 rout of Soda Springs, the program's 16th-consecutive win. Three spots below them was, again, Aberdeen, which stayed put at No. 4 with a 10-point victory over Malad.

Sugar-Salem was the third school to garner every vote in its classification, topping 3A once again with its 5-0 record. But the classification had a shakeup this week. 

Marsh Valley (3-3) knocked off previously-unbeaten South Fremont in a 27-19 upset, knocking the Panthers out of the rankings and earning the Eagles a pair of votes.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 6

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1

2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2

3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3

4. Highland 5-1 22 4

5. Eagle 3-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1

2. Blackfoot 5-1 47 3

3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5

4. Vallivue 5-1 24 2

5. Pocatello 5-1 16 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2

3. Fruitland 4-0 31 3

4. Homedale 3-1 23 5

5. Gooding 5-1 14 —

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1

2. North Fremont 4-0 48 2

3. Melba 3-1 33 3

4. Aberdeen 4-1 26 4

5. Declo 4-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Firth 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Oakley 6-0 48 2

3. Raft River 4-1 33 3

4. Genesee 4-0 21 t-4

5. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Dietrich 6-0 48 2

3. Kendrick 3-1 32 3

4. Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4

5. Garden Valley 3-3 13 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.