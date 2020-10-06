After a two-week hiatus from the 4A poll, Pocatello jumped back in after clobbering Burley Friday night. The Indians landed at No. 5 in the Idaho High School football rankings, released Tuesday.
Under coach Dave Spillett, Poky is 5-1 and off to its best start in a decade. It's only loss came in the Black and Blue Bowl with a 31-7 defeat to 5A Highland.
The Rams (5-1) remained at No. 4 despite having a bye week.
Elsewhere, Blackfoot jumped a spot to land at No. 2 in the 4A rankings after a one-point victory over Hillcrest. It also benefitted from Vallivue's first loss of the season, a defeat that gave Skyline every 4A first-place vote and ensured West Side wouldn't be the only unanimous 11-man team for the third-straight week.
The Pirates remained atop the 2A rankings after a 62-16 rout of Soda Springs, the program's 16th-consecutive win. Three spots below them was, again, Aberdeen, which stayed put at No. 4 with a 10-point victory over Malad.
Sugar-Salem was the third school to garner every vote in its classification, topping 3A once again with its 5-0 record. But the classification had a shakeup this week.
Marsh Valley (3-3) knocked off previously-unbeaten South Fremont in a 27-19 upset, knocking the Panthers out of the rankings and earning the Eagles a pair of votes.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3
4. Highland 5-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1
2. Blackfoot 5-1 47 3
3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5
4. Vallivue 5-1 24 2
5. Pocatello 5-1 16 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 4-0 31 3
4. Homedale 3-1 23 5
5. Gooding 5-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 4-0 48 2
3. Melba 3-1 33 3
4. Aberdeen 4-1 26 4
5. Declo 4-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 4-1 33 3
4. Genesee 4-0 21 t-4
5. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 6-0 48 2
3. Kendrick 3-1 32 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4
5. Garden Valley 3-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.