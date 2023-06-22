HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Pocatello, Highland and others represented on all-state baseball teams JOURNAL STAFF Jun 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Poky senior Brody Burch on the mound vs. Wood River at the 4A state tournament. Scott Kirtley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The all-state baseball teams are here.On them, several District 5 teams are represented: Highland, Pocatello, Century, you name it. Here is the full list of area players on the all-state teams.5A First team: Gunner Wilhelm (Highland, INF)4APlayer of the year: Brody Burch (Pocatello, P/INF)Coach of the year: Vinnie Benavidez (Pocatello)First team: Dax Whitney (Blackfoot, P), Martin Serrano (Pocatello, C), Jayce Vaughan (Pocatello, INF), Mack Evans (Pocatello, OF/P), Second team: JD Gunderson (Pocatello, INF), Boston Ross (Blackfoot, OF)3APlayer of the year: Stanton Howell (Marsh Valley, P/INF)Coach of the year: Kent Howell (Marsh Valley)First team: Jason Jones (Marsh Valley, P), Alex Vaughan (Marsh Valley, INF), Lucas Clark (Marsh Valley, OF)Second team: Tuff Solomon (Marsh Valley, P)2AFirst team: Stetson Higley (Malad, P), Dax Maroney (Malad, INF), Jaden Ward (Malad, INF)Second team: Brady Showell (Malad, P), Gaiden Combs (Malad, C) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Music Chemistry Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Failed fire inspection, alarm problems among issues documented at Highland High School prior to devastating blaze Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Pocatello neighborhood Man dies in truck crash on rural road Inmate killed in prison assault was from East Idaho ‘Sweet and kindhearted’: Friends remember Idaho family killed in weekend shooting MORMON CRICKETS INVADE NEVADA TOWN: Residents fight back with brooms, leaf blowers, snow plows Temple Emanuel welcomes its first-ever rabbi Sara Goodman (Bliesner) Gasvoda, Shelly M Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including two teens Pride, Juneteenth events occur peacefully in Pocatello Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
