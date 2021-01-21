Pocatello's win over Preston on Tuesday helped the Indians vault to the top of the heap in Class 4A in the this week's boys basketball state media poll, released Thursday.
Pocatello took five out of 10 first-place votes to top a close 4A ranking, rising from fourth a week ago. Century was ranked fourth, with one first-place vote, a two-spot drop for the Diamondbacks.
The other local team to receive a first-place nod was not a surprise, with the Snake River Panthers remaining a unanimous No. 1 in Class 3A. The Panthers' District 5 rivals, Marsh Valley, were second.
West Side jumped a spot in Class 2A, rising up to third and knocking Ambrose back to fourth. North Gem did the same to Dietrich in Class 1A DII, putting the Cowboys third, while Rockland remained fifth in that classification.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (7) 6-0 47 1
2. Madison (3) 12-2 43 2
3. Thunder Ridge 11-2 30 4
t-4. Rigby 9-3 13 3
t-4. Lake City 9-4 13 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (5) 11-2 38 4
2. Middleton (2) 9-3 28 1
3. Jerome (1) 12-1 24 5
4. Century (1) 9-3 21 2
5. Hillcrest (1) 10-4 19 3
Others receiving votes: Columbia 9, Bishop Kelly 7, Lakeland 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Marsh Valley 12-3 34 3
3. Teton 9-3 32 2
4. South Fremont 9-5 18 4
5. Fruitland 7-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 7.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (9) 12-0 49 1
2. St. Maries (1) 10-0 38 2
3. West Side 9-1 25 4
4. Ambrose 11-1 22 3
5. Valley 12-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 9-3 46 1
2. Oakley (3) 11-1 41 2
3. Lakeside 9-1 33 3
4. Prairie 8-3 11 5
5. Victory Charter 12-3 9 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 7, Riverstone 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Watersprings 13-2 33 2
3. North Gem 13-2 24 4
4. Dietrich 9-3 23 3
5. Rockland 12-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 6, Camas County 1, Mackay 1.