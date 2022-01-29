8S7A6179.jpg

Highland coach Ty Pearson chats with his team Wednesday night against Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL

MADISON 55, HIGHLAND 46

Ezra Godfrey tallied a team-best 11 points for the Rams, who fall to 2-4 in 5A District 5/6 play. Highland has four regular-season games left, including two district contests.

BEAR LAKE 65, WEST JEFFERSON 35

