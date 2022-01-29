HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL HS Scores Jan. 28: Highland boys fall to Madison JOURNAL STAFF Jan 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland coach Ty Pearson chats with his team Wednesday night against Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLMADISON 55, HIGHLAND 46 Ezra Godfrey tallied a team-best 11 points for the Rams, who fall to 2-4 in 5A District 5/6 play. Highland has four regular-season games left, including two district contests.BEAR LAKE 65, WEST JEFFERSON 35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Highland Boys Sport District Madison West Contest Lake Recommended for you Trending Now TOSSED OUT: Disabled elderly veteran searching for options after eviction, disposal of his possessions Local canine owners concerned after hot dogs laced with harmful ibuprofen found along Pocatello area trails Suspect arrested in motor home fire, said he was trying to stay warm How Pocatello found the patience it needed for a crucial district win over Preston Local lawmakers, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes upset at Supreme Court's decision to uphold legislative map A MINISTRY OF MOTORS: Faith-based group offers free automotive repairs to people in need Gas leak keeps nearby Fort Hall residents indoors Two men in critical condition after explosion at apartment complex Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters