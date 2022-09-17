HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/17: Blackfoot boys clipped by IF, Century boys top Burley JOURNAL STAFF Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERIdaho Falls 1, Blackfoot 0The Tigers scored in the first minute and the Broncos couldn't match it. They fall to 4-2-1. Teton 1, American Falls 0The Beavers are now 6-3-1.Century 1, Burley 0The Diamondbacks improve to 7-1.Marsh Valley 6, South Fremont 1The Eagles improve to 5-6.Sugar-Salem 13, Snake River 0The Panthers fall to 1-9.Canyon Ridge 2, Highland 0The Rams fall to 3-6.GIRLS SOCCERAmerican Falls 3, Teton 1The Beavers improve to 7-3.Highland 1, Canyon Ridge 1The Rams move to 7-2-2. Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ram Beaver Canyon Zoology Blackfoot Soccer Panther Bronco Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk Police: Chubbuck man facing lewd conduct, rape charges for sexual acts with 15-year-old girl Local sheriff's deputy called 'hero' for saving woman's life at county jail HS FB scores 9/16: Highland edges Poky, Shelley clips Blackfoot BLACK AND BLUE BOWL: Meet Jackson Riddle, the junior who helped engineer Highland's win over Pocatello Elderly bicyclist dies after collision with pickup truck Idaho State's season hits lowest point yet with 31-16 loss to Central Arkansas Ahead of Black and Blue Bowl, Poky and Highland both in unfamiliar territory Idaho law enforcement and community groups rescuing women from human trafficking Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters