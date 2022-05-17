HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 5/17: Century girls golf takes fourth at state JOURNAL STAFF May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Century's girls golf team after Tuesday's 4A state meet. Courtesy photo Century's girls golf team after Tuesday's 4A state meet. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS GOLFCentury took fourth as a team at Tuesday's 4A state meet, finishing with a total score of 760 and winning the academic state championship.Lauren Aasand tied for third individually and took fourth with a scorecard playoff. Sofia Lippiello tied for 10th and won her scorecard playoff.At the 5A state meet, Highland took eighth with 782 points. Lilly Merrill paced the team with an 89. At the 2A state meet, Grace took second as a team, posting a team score of 776. Amber Mansfield placed sixth with a 177, and Britton Lloyd registered a 182, tying for seventh.BOYS GOLFHighland took seventh as a team, totaling 663 points.Seth Floyd led the Rams with a score of 76. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves coming to Pocatello this summer High wind watch declared for most of East Idaho because of destructive windstorm in forecast Authorities: East Idaho man admits to raping woman Uncle Jim’s restaurant to close at the end of the month Local man convicted of sexually abusing underage girl for years following two-day trial Man catches record bass while fishing Idaho reservoir Local man facing felony theft charges arrested again after allegedly stealing vehicle Local man charged for alleged home invasion, armed robbery accepts plea deal Police: Local man faces another DUI charge after his car leaves roadway, gets stuck on boulder Idaho sheriff named in discrimination lawsuit filed by former employee Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters