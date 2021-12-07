Blackfoot boys basketball Colby Bodkin

Blackfoot sophomore guard Colby Bodkin attempts a floater against Highland.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL

BLACKFOOT 49, HIGHLAND 44

BF: Cannon 12, Peterson 10, King 6, Bodkin 6.

HL: Wright 21, Kelley 10, Godfrey 8.

The Broncos are 2-1.

The Rams are 1-2.

CENTURY 65, BURLEY 54

Cent: Harwell 23, Lee 13

The Diamondbacks are 2-2.

FIRTH 51, MALAD 42

Malad; Williams 19, Cluff 11.

The Dragons are 0-2.

NORTH GEM 88, CLARK COUNTY 20

NG: Bridger Hatch 15, Chayce Low 14.

The Cowboys are 3-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BLACKFOOT 44, IDAHO FALLS 31

BF: Kianna Wright 22, Hadley Humpherys 9.

The Broncos are 8-0

MARSH VALLEY 59, ABERDEEN 46

MV: Sarah Sutton 12, Maycee Lunt 12, Sophie Hadley 9, Camri Campbell.

The Eagles are 4-4. 

NORTH GEM38, CLARK COUNTY 8

NG: Elizabeth Michaelson 10, DanniKa Barfus 8.

The Cowboys are 4-3.