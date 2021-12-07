HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 12-7: Blackfoot boys basketabll edges Highland, Marsh Valley girls beat Aberdeen By JOURNAL STAFF Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blackfoot sophomore guard Colby Bodkin attempts a floater against Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLBLACKFOOT 49, HIGHLAND 44BF: Cannon 12, Peterson 10, King 6, Bodkin 6. Story continues below video HL: Wright 21, Kelley 10, Godfrey 8.The Broncos are 2-1.The Rams are 1-2.CENTURY 65, BURLEY 54Cent: Harwell 23, Lee 13The Diamondbacks are 2-2.FIRTH 51, MALAD 42Malad; Williams 19, Cluff 11.The Dragons are 0-2.NORTH GEM 88, CLARK COUNTY 20NG: Bridger Hatch 15, Chayce Low 14.The Cowboys are 3-0.GIRLS BASKETBALLBLACKFOOT 44, IDAHO FALLS 31BF: Kianna Wright 22, Hadley Humpherys 9.The Broncos are 8-0MARSH VALLEY 59, ABERDEEN 46MV: Sarah Sutton 12, Maycee Lunt 12, Sophie Hadley 9, Camri Campbell.The Eagles are 4-4. NORTH GEM38, CLARK COUNTY 8NG: Elizabeth Michaelson 10, DanniKa Barfus 8.The Cowboys are 4-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bronco Ram Zoology Bodkin Peterson Basketball Diamondbacks Blackfoot North Clark County Highland Aberdeen Marsh Valley Cowboy Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters #IDpreps Tweets Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Video Highlights Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Apartments Unfurnished LARGE & SMALL STUDIOS & 1 & 2 BDRMS Careers Help Auto Rv Parts Supplies 4 15 Snow Tires on Mag Wheels $600