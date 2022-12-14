HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/14: Highland wrestling tops Century, Highland boys clip Bonneville By JOURNAL STAFF Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Action at Wednesday's Highland/Century wrestling dual. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Century wrestling dual. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Century wrestling dual. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Century wrestling dual. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Century wrestling dual. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WRESTLINGHighland 57, Century 30Pocatello 37, Idaho Falls 36 Shelley 57, Pocatello 23BOYS BASKETBALLHighland 58, Bonneville 56Rams (4-3) visit Century on Friday.Grace 52, Soda Springs 35Eight different players got in the scoring column for the Grizzlies (4-1), who play Friday and Saturday at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Green River, Wyoming. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wrestling Highland Century Sport Scoring Boys Player Grizzly Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
