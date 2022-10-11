HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/11: Highland girls rout Madison, Poky boys top Preston in districts By JOURNAL STAFF Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland senior Abby Satterfield dribbles upfield during Tuesday's match against Madison. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERRigby 1, Highland 0The Rams’ season ends in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Pocatello 3, Preston 0The Thunder move on to Thursday’s 4A District 5 title match against Century, set for 4 p.m.Blackfoot 2, Hillcrest 1Cooper Hanson and Javian Ballestros scored for the Broncos, who move on in the 4A District 6 tournament, facing the winner of Idaho Falls/Shelley on Thursday.GIRLS SOCCERPocatello 2, Preston 0The Thunder move on to Thursday’s 4A District 5 title match against Century, also set for 4 p.m.VOLLEYBALLMadison 3, Highland 0Century 3, Pocatello 2 (21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 15-11)Snake River 3, Filer 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Preston Highland Thunder Sport Madison Title Girl District Javian Ballestros Hanson Tournament Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
