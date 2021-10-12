Following an impressive 42-28 win over a Shelley team that was ranked third last week, Pocatello (5-2) jumped back into the 4A rankings and sits at No. 5 in the latest Idaho High School Football Media Poll.
Both coming off a bye week, West Side stayed at No. 1 in 2A and Highland remained fourth in the 5A rankings. The, Rams, though, will have a great chance to move up this week as they play at No. 1 Rigby.
Elsewhere, North Gem remains fifth in 1A DII after a dominating win over Watersprings. And Marsh Valley notched a few votes in 3A after the Eagles won a rainy conference showdown against Snake River.
Story continues below video
Here are the full rankings:
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (9) 7-0 53 1
2. Mountain View (2) 7-0 46 2
3. Rocky Mountain 6-1 33 3
4. Highland 6-1 20 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 2, Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (11) 7-0 55 1
2. Emmett 6-1 44 2
3. Bishop Kelly 5-2 24 5
4. Sandpoint 3-2 19 3
5. Pocatello 5-2 13 —
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 10.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 7-0 55 1
2. Weiser 7-0 43 2
3. Gooding 6-0 34 3
4. Sugar-Salem 4-2 20 4
5. Kellogg 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1, Marsh Valley 1, Kimberly 1.
