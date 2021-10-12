Jaxon Williams Pocatello football

Poky LB Jaxon Williams (#55) tackles Jackson Hole receiver Sam Scott (#18) as Hunter Killian (#19) comes in to help.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Following an impressive 42-28 win over a Shelley team that was ranked third last week, Pocatello (5-2) jumped back into the 4A rankings and sits at No. 5 in the latest Idaho High School Football Media Poll.

Both coming off a bye week, West Side stayed at No. 1 in 2A and Highland remained fourth in the 5A rankings. The, Rams, though, will have a great chance to move up this week as they play at No. 1 Rigby.

Elsewhere, North Gem remains fifth in 1A DII after a dominating win over Watersprings. And Marsh Valley notched a few votes in 3A after the Eagles won a rainy conference showdown against Snake River.

Here are the full rankings:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (9) 7-0 53 1

2. Mountain View (2) 7-0 46 2

3. Rocky Mountain 6-1 33 3

4. Highland 6-1 20 4

5. Coeur d’Alene 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 2, Eagle 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (11) 7-0 55 1

2. Emmett 6-1 44 2

3. Bishop Kelly 5-2 24 5

4. Sandpoint 3-2 19 3

5. Pocatello 5-2 13 —

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 10.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 7-0 55 1

2. Weiser 7-0 43 2

3. Gooding 6-0 34 3

4. Sugar-Salem 4-2 20 4

5. Kellogg 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1, Marsh Valley 1, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 6-0 55 1

2. Firth 5-1 41 2

3. North Fremont 6-0 36 3

4. Nampa Christian 6-1 21 5

5. Melba 5-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: Declo 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (9) 6-0 52 1

2. Prairie (1) 6-0 41 2

3. Raft River (1) 6-0 39 3

4. Butte County 5-1 15 5

5. Notus 6-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 5, Genesee 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 6-0 55 1

2. Castleford 6-0 40 2

3. Horseshoe Bend 6-0 34 3

4. Kendrick 5-1 18 4

5. North Gem 5-1 11 5

Others receiving votes: Mullan 6, Dietrich 1.