Anna Campbell Poky

Pocatello senior Anna Campbell takes a pitch during Thursday’s game against Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Anna Campbell was entering her freshman year of sports at Pocatello when she first noticed something was off. She was ready to play sports, same as she is now, and she was getting an eye exam, the one everyone gets with the rows of letters that get smaller on the way down — and she realized she couldn’t make them out.

“I couldn’t even see the biggest one,” Campbell said.

Anna Campbell Poky

Pocatello senior Anna Campbell rounds third base during Thursday's game against Century.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.