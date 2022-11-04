Gunner Wilhelm Highland FB

Highland running back Gunner Wilhelm crosses the plane for a touchdown during the second quarter of Friday's 5A playoff game against Mountain View.

Tears welled in the eyes of Nick Sorrell, the man who carried the burden of impossible expectations on his shoulders. Those will never relent, not as he succeeds a coaching icon and holds the title of Highland’s football coach, but in the aftermath of his team’s 30-24 defeat to Mountain View in the 5A quarterfinals Friday evening, he looked comfortable releasing the emotion behind them.

At times, he had trouble discussing the way his team went out: The way the Rams tied the game with three minutes left with a 41-yard Drew Hymas rush, the way they relinquished the lead for good moments later with a 35-yard Valentine Gomez-Ricks carry, the way the hosts ran out of magic with 28 seconds left and the ball in their hands. Sorrell managed a smile to discuss the highlights, like when Mason Fullmer surged in for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and when Gunner Wilhelm gave his team the lead in the second stanza, but that’s the trouble when you coach Highland.

Highland running back Kade Jones runs upfield during Friday's 5A playoff game against Mountain View.
Highland defensive back Kai Callen (0) brings down a Mountain View ballcarrier during Friday's 5A playoff game.
Highland kicker Zerek Younis connects on a 27-yard field goal during Friday's 5A playoff game against Mountain View.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

