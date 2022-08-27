It was an inauspicious beginning for the Nick Sorrell era at Highland High School.

Plagued by turnovers and up against the defending 5A Utah state champions, the Rams struggled to sustain offensive drives and get consistent production, losing to the visiting Lehi Pioneers 42-7 at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg Saturday night.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”} {/div}