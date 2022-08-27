It was an inauspicious beginning for the Nick Sorrell era at Highland High School.
Plagued by turnovers and up against the defending 5A Utah state champions, the Rams struggled to sustain offensive drives and get consistent production, losing to the visiting Lehi Pioneers 42-7 at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg Saturday night.
The first possession was a microcosm of things to come for the Rams, with junior quarterback and new starter Drew Hymas fumbling the ball, which was returned for a 35-yard touchdown by Lehi to open the game. After a 3-and-out by the Rams – their first of five of the game – Highland’s singular highlight happened, as freshman phenom Kai Callen perfectly timed a pass from Lehi quarterback Jackson Brousseau and returned an interception 80 yards for the Rams, giving them their own defensive score and knotting the game up at 7.
Unfortunately for the Rams, it was their only score of the game and it did not come on offense.
Highland’s woes continued in the second quarter. After surrendering a 5-yard touchdown run to the Pioneers at the end of a long, grueling drive, return man Rhidge Barela was de-cleated on the kick return and fumbled the ball. The Pioneers quickly capitalized on the turnover and subsequent prime field position and doubled their lead on a Brousseau 6-yard touchdown strike.
To their credit, the Rams managed to sustain a drive of their own at the tail end of the second quarter, but it stalled as the first half came to a close, with Highland turning the ball over on downs and going into the locker room down 21-7 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same.
Within the first 3 minutes of the third quarter, the Pioneers managed to again double the Rams’ deficit, scoring two touchdowns in a total of three offensive plays to take a commanding 35-7 lead and effectively salt the game away. Highland’s second half was unproductive and uneventful as they come, with the Rams ending their five second-half drives with four punts and a fumble.
In his first start, Hymas completed 7 of 14 passes for 46 yards and added 21 rushing yards. Callen led the Rams in rushing with 29 yards on 9 carries, and Mason Fullmer chipped in 20 yards on 9 carries.
The Rams yielded an efficient and productive game to the Pioneers signal caller Brousseau, who finished the game 21-26 for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Still three weeks away from their first home game, the Rams head to Idaho Falls next Friday to try to notch their first win of the year against the Skyline Grizzlies at 7 p.m.