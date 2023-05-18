TWIN FALLS — Vinnie Benavidez steeled himself and trotted out to the mound. It was time to make the decision he desperately wanted to avoid. He had to pull his star pitcher Brody Burch, the Pocatello senior who had tossed 6 2/3 innings of perfect baseball, a sterling outing to hand the Thunder a giant lead on Wood River in Thursday’s 4A state tournament opener.

So he retrieved the ball from Burch, who retreated to the Skip Walker Field dugout. In came junior Garrett Keller, whose two-out error at second base erased the perfect game. Burch yielded a one-run double to the next batter. Besides, Burch was approaching 60 pitches, and if he reached that mark, he would become ineligible to pitch later in the weekend.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

