BLACKFOOT — To wade through people on the Blackfoot football field Friday night was to wade through a kickback. The mood was light. People held pictures here, snapped pictures there. As the temperature chilled to an autumn 50 degrees, Broncos coaches gathered near one end zone, likely chatting about their group’s 28-24 loss to Rigby, the result that disappointed these players and fans in some ways — but encouraged them in many more.

“I'm excited about the way my kids came out and competed with one of the best teams in the state, in 5A, a division above us,” Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. “We gave them everything they can handle.”

Kort Capson Blackfoot FB

Blackfoot running back Kort Capson breaks into space during Friday's game against Rigby.
JaVonte King Blackfoot FB

Blackfoot receiver Ja'Vonte King goes up for a catch during Friday's game against Rigby.

