All-conference teams are selected by coaches.
Player of the Year: Luke Flowers, QB, Rigby
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Drew Hymas (Highland, QB), Brady Packer (Rigby, WR)
Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Fullmer (Highland, LB)
Coach of the Year: Nick Sorrell, Highland
First team offense: Ben Dredge (Madison, QB), Lucas Mikkola (Rigby, RB), Sam Gamino (Rigby, RB), Brevin Larsen (Rigby, TE), Rhidge Barela (Highland, WR), Kade Steffler (Rigby, WR), Hudson Harker (Thunder Ridge, WR), Chase Crane (Madison, WR), Feki Pouha (Rigby, OL), Ayden Davis (Rigby, OL), Peyton Harding (Highland, OL), Bruce Galo (Highland, OL), Rex Silas (Madison, OL), Brayden Stoddard (Madison, K), Connor Hall (Thunder Ridge, ret.)
Second team offense: Tayin Oswald (Thunder Ridge, QB), Kade Jones (Highland, RB), Mason Fullmer (Highland, RB), Aaron Archibald (Rigby, TE), Koen Peck (Rigby, WR), Kai Callen (Highland, WR), Connor Hall (Thunder Ridge, WR), Jase Benedict (Rigby, WR), Owen Ward (Thunder Ridge, OL), Dillon Shaw (Highland, OL), Brea Mechem (Madison, OL), Bruin Bowman (Rigby, OL), Braxton Geisler (Rigby, OL), Zerek Younis (Highland, K), Kai Callen (Highland, ret.)
First team defense: Jack Boudrero (Rigby, ATH), Freddie Williams (Highland, DL), Sam Webster (Rigby, DL), Jacob Womack (Rigby, DL), McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge, OL), Gunner Wilhelm (Highland, LB), Colton George (Highland, LB), Conner Gneiting (Rigby, LB), Zach Hawkes (Rigby, LB), Mason Burgess (Rigby, LB), Kai Callen (Highland, DB), Jaxon Sibounma (Highland, DB), Zxaeb Falevai (Rigby, DB), Reggie Groom (Rigby, DB), Drew Hymas (Highland, P)
Second team defense: Eli Anderton (Highland, DL), Hudson John (Highland, DL), Klarke McKaine (Madison, DL), Siope Fangupo (Rigby, DL), Traycen Kostial (Madison, LB), Taycen Clark (Madison, LB), Cael Grimmett (Thunder Ridge, LB), Rory Leavitt (Thunder Ridge, LB), Campbell Thomas (Highland, DB), Kody Robinson (Thunder Ridge, DB), Parker Graham (Rigby, DB), Brock Klingler (Rigby, DB), Nathan Olsen (Thunder Ridge, P)
Honorable mention offense: Carter Koplin (Thunder Ridge, RB), Barkley Beck (Madison, RB), Payton Klingler (Rigby, RB), Colton Durham (Highland, WR), Ryan Johnson (Thunder Ridge, WR), Trevin Lords (Madison, WR), Cy Reno (Highland, TE), McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge, TE), Porter Cottle (Madison, TE), Nash Humphreys (Madison, TE), Dallas Call (Highland, OL), Bryant Kelley (Highland, OL), Kyle Miller (Thunder Ridge, OL), Jayden Tuia (Thunder Ridge, OL), Andrew Walsh (Madison, OL), Slayde Johnson (Rigby, OL), Ben Witherspoon (Rigby, K)
Honorable mention defense: Tanner Storer (Thunder Ridge, DL), Gage Larsen (Rigby, DL), Kody Hite (Highland, DL), Wyatt Gray (Thunder Ridge, LB), Bryce Dredge (Madison, LB), Jonathan Snell (Highland, DB), Elijah Beck (Thunder Ridge, DB), Ben Witherspoon (Rigby, P)
