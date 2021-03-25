POCATELLO — Spring is here, and that means the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s Yard Waste Collection Program will get underway.
Starting April 5, Pocatellans can place grass clippings, leaves and garden trimmings in their designated autocart for pick-up. No other material will be accepted. Yard waste autocarts are picked up the same day as their regularly scheduled trash pick-up day. The program will run through the last full week of November.
“Yard waste is another form of recycling and helps divert waste away from landfills,” said Tom Kirkman, deputy public works director.
To sign-up for the Yard Waste Collection Program, contact the Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192. The cost is $5 per month from April to November and is billed to your city of Pocatello utility bill.
Starting with 500 customers in April 2013, the program has expanded to 1,615 customers and diverted 3,591.84 tons of waste from the Bannock County Landfill.
Compost generated from the program is available for purchase for $35 per ton at the Bannock County Landfill Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the program, visit pocatello.us/620/Yard-Waste.
More on all the programs and services offered by the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department can be found at pocatello.us/sanitation.