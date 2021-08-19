The rallying cry “Defund the Police” and the polarizing reactions it causes are a perfect example of what happens when a complex social concern is reduced to a slogan. We hear/read the phrase frequently and, yet, its meaning remains obscure. It has become a political litmus test — and a weapon. It has polarized legitimate inquiry to the point that thoughtful discussion is often nearly impossible.
At one extreme, “Defund the Police” seems to suggest doing away with or drastically reducing police forces. This, of course, instantly triggers the opposite extreme to emotionally defend every police action, including those that are less than admirable. Discussion is “dead on arrival”.
Sir Robert Peel, considered the father of modern policing, captured the essence of who the police are when he wrote, “The police are the public and the public are the police; the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.” We citizens pay our police to perform necessary duties we are neither interested in undertaking or trained to handle.
Is policing in the United States perfect? Of course not. It is a human institution and, like virtually every human institution, it is flawed because we humans are mostly incapable of perfection. The report card on policing, like that of most institutionalized endeavors, is the net result of highs, lows and mostly unremarkable routine that goes largely unnoticed by the public. Historically, many citizens simply assume police officers will show up when trouble strikes, take care of business, and facilitate a return to net normal.
Unfortunately, the view of police as helpers is not shared equally among all communities for a variety of complex reasons. To refuse to acknowledge this disparity of experience reduces the “discussion” to a shouting match that deprives and diminishes everyone.
Sir Robert Peel’s Nine Principles of Policing are as pertinent today as they were in the 1900’s. They are embodied to a greater or lesser degree by police departments across the nation. Unfortunately, the use of police in the South to catch runaway slaves and the use of private para-police forces such as the Pinkertons to infiltrate and incite during the early history of the American labor union movement has muddied and obscured our policing legacy in the United States. It appears we have strayed from Peel’s principles in some instances, and a national “refresher course” might be in order.
You can find Peel’s Nine Principles of Policing at tinyurl.com/2fv56buv.
Perhaps, our contemporary public discussion needs to return to the roots of why most large societies feel the need for some type of police force. We need to consider the principles guiding police in a diverse, contemporary world; the types of situations requiring police action; and what additional professionals might support police in their sworn duty to protect the public.
The Law Enforcement Action Partnership summarizes Peel’s Nine Principles of Policing in three core concepts.
Core Concept 1: The goal of policing is preventing crime, not catching criminals. If police stop crime before it happens, they do not have to punish citizens or suppress their rights. Effective policing is demonstrated by low community crime rates, not high arrest statistics.
Core Concept 2: The key to preventing crime is public support. Community members must share the responsibility for crime prevention. They will accept this responsibility only if they trust and support the police force.
Core Concept 3: Police earn public support by respecting community principles. This requires unrelenting relationship-building, enforcing laws impartially, hiring officers who reflect the diversity of the community, and using force only as a last resort when all other options have been exhausted.
The Law Enforcement Action Partnership core concepts can guide assessing, training and structuring community police departments. The answers to critical questions can help shape productive department and community problem-solving dialogs. Some important questions are: “What are the most frequent crimes in our community and how might we best prevent them?”; “How might we best enlist the support of the public in preventing crimes — especially in our high-incident arenas?”; "What various constituencies exist in our community, and how might we best enlist the support of each constituency based on their values, not ours?”
The answers to these and other critical questions can help focus important conversations that support both police officers and members of the public.
Police officers are not saints in uniforms. They are citizens like ourselves whose lives and safety hang in the balance every time they suit up. They see the worst of humanity and the most heart-wrenching of situations and pay the emotional price. They step up to do a job most of us have no desire to perform. Their families sacrifice with them.
Addressing critical questions based on Peel’s approach would undoubtedly divulge arenas in which policing might look different. If the goal is to prevent crime rather than punish it, a whole range of strategies that might not initially seem like policing come into focus. Implementing these strategies might necessitate changes in philosophy, training and professional skill sets for officers as well as the inclusion of specialized professionals to support the sworn force.
Fulfilling Peel’s principles according to contemporary societal beliefs around inclusiveness, equity, compassion and humane treatment is a tall order. We, the public, have a right to expect our police officers to embody the highest standards in their interactions with the public. However, we, the public, must also recognize our obligation to actively support crime prevention. We cannot expect more from our police officers than we do from ourselves. We have a duty to support as well as critique.
Slogans can be galvanizing and foster critical change. Unfortunately, “Defund the Police” is often a hindrance, not a help.
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.