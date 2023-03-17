Leonard Hitchcock

In a recent column I presented a critique of the economic system known as “capitalism.” I argued that the beating heart of that system is the single-minded pursuit of profit, or, to put it more simply, greed. “Single-minded,” I should add, is meant quite literally, for capitalist theory holds that any capitalist who does not make a whole-hearted effort to maximize profit impairs the system’s ability to magically transform individual selfishness into the common good.

In my column, I concluded that this assurance of universal benefits was a lie, for it was inevitable that an economic system rooted in selfishness would prove to be incompatible with value systems that have evolved to enable humans to live together with mutual benefit and minimal conflict.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

