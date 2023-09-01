This summer, residents on the east coast experienced something we Idahoans face every year: wildfire smoke. While the smoke from the Canadian wildfires grabbed headlines, it paled in comparison to what Idahoans and other westerners experience each summer.

A new fire season is already underway, and the potential for this season does not hint at a restful summer for the wildland firefighters who contain the flames or the Idahoans who will live with the consequences. The late, wet spring helped native and invasive grasses grow tall in southern Idaho, which will fuel range fires. Meanwhile, the Panhandle entered the fire season already in a drought, leaving our forested land in North Idaho vulnerable to catastrophic fire.

This column was written by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.