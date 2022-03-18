I am running for Bannock County assessor because I understand the hardships you're facing. I live in Pocatello, I own a home, and I pay property taxes.
Everyone agrees our property taxes are outrageous. People are struggling to make their house payments and, in some cases, they're having to sell their home to avoid foreclosure. My own property taxes have skyrocketed 76 percent in the last three years. For the first time in my life, I'm worried about my mortgage payment.
Unfortunately, I'm not alone. Senior citizens, veterans, people on fixed incomes, young families and renters are scrambling to make ends meet. There is no way they'll be able to weather this storm if the clouds keep rolling in. This is not acceptable, this cannot continue. I will not sit by and be taxed out of my home and neither should you.
How will I make things better if I'm elected? Here are a few things I believe are critical:
1. BE THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE, because I work for you! Too many elected officials have forgotten who they work for and why they were elected. It's time to eliminate the current exclusionary policies of closed doors and time limitations. If you want to speak, I want to listen.
2. TRANSPARENCY AND COMMUNICATION, because a transparent government is an effective government. I will open lines of communication and eliminate the guesswork and confusion that has plagued the Assessor's Office for years. I'll keep the citizens informed and involved in the process, through town halls, social media and press releases.
3. EDUCATE THE PEOPLE, because no one knows what's going on right now. The citizens have been left in the dark for way too long. I will make sure the entire process is easy to understand and follow, from the assessment notice to the appeals process. If you have questions, just call or stop by the office. It's going to be an open-door policy without restrictions or time limits. I'll never forget who I work for or why I was elected.
4. CREATE A CULTURE OF RESPECT AND PUBLIC SERVICE, because right now the citizens feel angry, ignored and betrayed by their government. I will earn the citizen’s respect and rebuild the trust that has been lost in the Assessor's Office. I will also foster strong and open working relationships with the county employees, so they don't feel targeted and micromanaged by the county assessor.
5. ACCOUNTABILITY, because right now everyone is blaming everyone else. Excuses will not be allowed. I've watched over the past three years as the county assessor, county commissioners and the state of Idaho have exchanged blame. It's very unproductive and unprofessional. The truth is they're equally responsible for our property taxes and unfair property assessments. It's time to start holding people accountable.
6. FAIR AND ACCURATE ASSESSMENTS, because it's the assessor's job. Unfortunately, our current assessor doesn't understand that it's only fair if everyone pays a fair share. In 2019, the citizens of Bannock County were devastated by delinquent, inaccurate property assessments that triggered 3000 property tax appeals and a recall effort. The egregious market valuations hit our community like a tsunami.
Here we are, in 2022, and things have gotten worse. I've been looking at commercial property assessments and commercial property taxes over the past four years. What I found was absolutely astonishing. While residential property owners are being crushed by property taxes, commercial properties have experienced significant DECREASES in property taxes. In some cases, the property taxes were decreased by $151,000 per year. This phenomenon is called a “property tax shift” which means the amount of property taxes not paid by commercial properties is added to the property taxes paid by residential homeowners. That’s definitely not fair.
This property tax shift is occurring because our commercial property assessments are WAY BELOW market value and it’s costing the citizens big time! If every commercial property was assessed at fair market value, we'd see a huge reduction in our levy rates and property taxes.
You're probably asking yourself, "What happened?" Well, in my opinion, the county assessor, Sheri Davies, and chief deputy assessor, Anita Hymas, have chosen to ignore the problem. In fact, Anita Hymas confirmed back in August 2021 that commercial appraisals have “been in trouble for at least 40 years” and she knows that because she’s been employed with the Assessor's Office for 40 years. How is it, after 40 years in office, that Hymas has done nothing to make things right?
7. PROPERTY TAX REFORM, because we’re all in jeopardy of losing our homes. When I talk about property tax reform, people say “the assessor has no control over property taxes.” Well, that's partially true, but the assessor plays a very important role.
Can the county assessor fix property taxes? NO…not without help. There is no single elected official — assessor, commissioner, state legislator or otherwise — who can do that. But together we can bring property tax relief to the citizens of Bannock County.
When I'm elected as county assessor, I’m going to start building coalitions with other elected officials around the state and start pushing real, sustainable property tax reform through the State Legislature. We all need to be proactive and committed to the cause.
Our state and local government has failed us! It's time to get involved and start rebuilding the future we all deserve. We do that by making our voices heard on election day.
The citizens of Bannock County have an important decision to make. Do you want four more years of business as usual, or do you want something better?
When I'm elected as county assessor, I promise to do everything in my power to make this county a better place to live. Because life is hard enough without having to worry about losing your home.
Greg Cates of Pocatello is a Republican candidate for Bannock County assessor.