Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 9-12
The Eastern Idaho State Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Wednesday, Sept. 9, to Saturday, Sept. 12, at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Visit funatthefair.com for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Live jazz trio Speakeasy performs in the Yellowstone Lounge, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, featuring jazz classics from the 1930s in the style of Benny Goodman, with Keith Ward on clarinet/sax, Freddy Gildersleeve on guitar and Tanya Johnson on upright. Admission is free.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 10-12
"Hoppers" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 10-11, and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU employees and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Friday, Sept. 11
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at ISU’s Davis Field. The campus and Pocatello community are invited to climb the stairs in remembrance of those lost on that fateful day, while sharing in community spirit and service.
Saturday, Sept. 12
The 46th annual Pocatello Pump climbing competition is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Ross Park. Visit isu.edu/outdoor for more information.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Visitors can shop a rotating selection of local vendors offering jewelry, art, home décor, plants and more, with new makers featured each week.
ISU football plays San Diego University at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the ICCU Dome, with a 2 p.m. tailgate in the parking lot. Tickets for the game run $15 to $27 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com.
Sunday, Sept. 13
"Power Ballad" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, a past-his-prime wedding singer and a boy-band rock star bond during a late-night jam session, and the rock star turns one of the wedding singer's songs into a massive hit without permission to use it, prompting a fight for proper recognition. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU employees and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Monday, Sept. 14
Curbside Cravings is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. There will be a variety of food trucks.
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