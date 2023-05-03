Skydiving Twin Falls Bridge

Staff Sgt. Luke Olk jumps from the Perrine Bridge during last week's training for the Golden Knights in Twin Falls.

 Photo courtesy of Megan Hackett

TWIN FALLS — Members of the elite U.S. Army parachuting team Golden Knights tried out the Perrine Bridge last week.

They gave a thumbs-up for BASE jumping.

Skydiving Twin Falls Bridge

Sgt. 1st Class Jon Lopez BASE jumps off the Perrine Bridge as part of training for the U.S. Army Parachute Team.
Skydiving Twin Falls

Members of the Golden Knights Extreme team, seen Friday, are, from left, team leader Sgt. 1st Class Jon Lopez, Staff Sgt. Luke Olk, Staff Sgt. Matthew Garner and Sgt. 1st Class Reese Pendleton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.