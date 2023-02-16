An exuberant canine chorus serenades Susan Wilson as she harnesses her sled dogs during a training run in the Caribou National Forest off Mink Creek Road.

“They’re so excited, but once we’re off, they’re silent,” Wilson said during a brief lull. “All you hear are the runners skimming across the snow. A lot of times, we’re the only ones out here. It’s soul-soothing and magical to be out with them.”

