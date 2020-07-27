Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash in Island Park and an injury crash near Fort Hall during the weekend.
Steven Nelson, 72, of Logan, Utah, was killed Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a horse trailer at 4:49 p.m. on Highway 20, state police said.
State police said Curt Kellinger, 61, of Island Park, was stopped at the intersection of Red Rock Road and Highway 20 in Island Park, attempting to make an eastbound turn onto the highway in a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup pulling a horse trailer. State police said Kellinger pulled into the intersection and came to a stop due to traffic, with the horse trailer blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20.
State police said Nelson was driving westbound on Highway 20 on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle and collided with the trailer. Nelson died at the scene of the crash, state police said.
In an unrelated crash, state police said a 37-year-old Shelley man was ejected from a 1999 Ford F250 that overturned on Interstate 15 just north of Fort Hall at 6:52 p.m. Sunday. State police said Jonathan M. Fielding was heading southbound when he drove into the median and his vehicle overturned across the northbound lanes. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. State police are investigating the crash.