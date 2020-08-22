Firefighters have won their battle against a large wildfire that consumed about 3,800 acres in Southeast Idaho's Oneida County.
The lightning-caused blaze was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday off of Interstate 84 about 6 miles north of the Utah border.
Firefighters contained the blaze on Friday evening and declared it to be under control early Saturday evening, the Bureau of Land Management reported.
BLM and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire's remaining hot spots.
The blaze scorched grass, brush and juniper trees in flat as well as mountainous terrain but never damaged or threatened any structures or resulted in any injuries, the BLM said.
Firefighting aircraft were deployed against the blaze, helping firefighters on the ground to gain the upper hand.
The fire did not result in the closure of Interstate 84 or any other roads in the area.