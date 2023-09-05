POCATELLO — At Tuesday's special board meeting, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s Board of Trustees provided district administration and the architect/construction management team with direction to finalize the scope of the bond projects, including the projected $45 million cost of the bond request.
The bond projects will include renovating Highland High School on the existing site with significant enhancements. The bond will also include adding substantial enhancements to the gym facility at Century High School.
Working together with bond counsel, the district will prepare the formal bond resolution language that will appear on the ballot for the General Election held on Nov. 7.
The Sept. 12 work session agenda will include the resolution for board action. Once the board adopts the resolution, the district will work with the architect and construction management team to prepare educational materials about the bond for release to the public on or before the week of Sept. 25. For community members interested in the latest discussions, board meetings may be live streamed or replayed at youtube.com/@SchoolDistrict025/streams.
WHAT IS A BOND? Bonds for school projects are very similar to a mortgage on a home. Issuing debt in bonds is a way that school districts can obtain the resources necessary for large and extensive capital improvements such as new school construction, renovations, and purchasing property for future schools. Just like other borrowers, school districts borrow money and make payments—usually semiannual payments. Bonds help supplement state and federal dollars with property taxes. General obligation bonds are authorized by voters through a bond election and require a supermajority to pass (66.67 percent).
WHAT DO BONDS PAY FOR? Bonds pay for major capital improvements, like building a new school or renovating/remodeling an old building. PCSD 25’s most recent bond was voter-approved in 1997 to help fund the construction of Century High School and the new gym at Pocatello High School.
WHEN WILL THE ELECTION BE HELD? The bond measure will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Since a fire partially destroyed Highland High School on April 21, the district has been working diligently to meet the goal to return learners and staff home to Highland High School with a traditional schedule for the new school year. The fire was ruled accidental and is a covered loss by the district’s insurance carrier. Highland staff and learners returned to the school to kick off the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
At 45 million......surely there's a pool in there somewhere? That seems exorbitant for two gyms. Bassetball Jones......I got the Bassetball Jones........maybe they should take up ping pong.
