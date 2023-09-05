Board of Trustees welcomes three new members

The members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO — At Tuesday's special board meeting, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s Board of Trustees provided district administration and the architect/construction management team with direction to finalize the scope of the bond projects, including the projected $45 million cost of the bond request.

The bond projects will include renovating Highland High School on the existing site with significant enhancements. The bond will also include adding substantial enhancements to the gym facility at Century High School.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

At 45 million......surely there's a pool in there somewhere? That seems exorbitant for two gyms. Bassetball Jones......I got the Bassetball Jones........maybe they should take up ping pong.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.