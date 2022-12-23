Pocatello aerial view

An aerial photo of Pocatello taken from a drone last week. The Pocatello metro area was recently named as one of the fastest growing in the U.S. by 24/7 Wall St.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Despite a relentlessly tight housing market, data from the 2020 U.S. census indicated the Gate City experienced little growth over the past decade.

But new data based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, also known as the ACS, paints a much different picture, listing Pocatello as among the 20 fastest growing big cities in the nation.

