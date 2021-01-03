State Hospital South patient

Photo shows the State Hospital South patient who walked away from the facility on Sunday.

 Blackfoot Police Department photo

A patient residing at State Hospital South in Blackfoot based on a court order walked away from the facility Sunday night, Blackfoot police said.

Police said in a press release the missing patient is a 25-year-old man who is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 220 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Cromwell Lane. He reportedly walked away from the hospital at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, and as of Monday afternoon, he was still missing.

Anyone who sees the missing patient should contact Bingham County dispatch at 208-785-1234 or dial 911. Do not attempt to contact or approach the individual, police said.